Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 campaigns & creatives harness the power of storytelling and innovation to celebrate Bappa

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that brings with it vibrant celebrations, cultural significance, and a wave of innovative ad campaigns. One standout campaign this year comes from Parle G. In their latest ad, Ganpati is welcomed into the home not by men, as tradition often dictates, but by the women of the family. Though not a practice set in stone, it's generally men who carry Bappa home and later immerse the idol in the sea. Parle G’s ad challenges this norm, shining a spotlight on the vital role women play during the festive season, and encouraging a more inclusive approach to traditions.

Another noteworthy campaign is from Swiggy Instamart, which took a creative route by installing a Modak dispenser on Mumbai's Carter Road. Modak, a very important part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, is being distributed through this dispenser, sparking curiosity and engagement among Mumbaikars.

The dispenser operates using an audio sensor that is activated when a bell is rung. Within five seconds, a single hygienically packed Modak is released in a box. Each box also includes a QR code, which directs users to Swiggy Instamart’s Ganesh Chaturthi section on their platform. This section offers pooja essentials, modak-making kits, a variety of Modak flavours, and even eco-friendly Ganesha idols—all accessible within 10 minutes via the platform.

With the Marathi slogan "Ghanti Vajwa, Mithai Milwa" (ring the bell, get the sweet) prominently displayed on the dispenser, this initiative has generated buzz on social media, further amplifying its reach and impact during the festive season.

Let us take a look at the other campaigns and creatives of this year

Organic Tattva

Parle-G

BIG Dhun

Simply Fresh

Zomato

the one who offers 100% OFF on your problems is here 🙌#GanpatiBappaMorya — zomato (@zomato) September 7, 2024

Haappydent

Bumble India

Swiggy

aajse downfall bandh, only ganpati bappa morya 🙏🙏🙏 #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/BMyPoDHXq7 — Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) September 7, 2024

Cadbury

Blinkit

Netflix

McDonald's

Google India

Swiggy Instamart

Domino's Pizza

Did you come across any other Ganesh Chaturthi ads or creatives? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.