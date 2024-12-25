Heartwarming Christmas Ads that stole the show this year

Christmas, celebrated on December 25th to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, has origins tied to early European winter solstice festivals like the Roman Saturnalia. In the fourth century, the church set December 25th to align with these pagan customs, aiding the spread of Christianity. Over time, advertising transformed Christmas into a consumer-driven event. Coca-Cola’s 1930s campaigns popularised the modern image of Santa Claus as a jolly, red-suited figure, a symbol now universally linked to the holiday.

Today, Christmas is a global celebration, transcending religious boundaries and marked by traditions such as decorating trees, exchanging gifts, and sharing meals, with each culture adding its unique customs. This festive spirit continues to be reflected in modern-day advertisements. Disney’s 2024 holiday ad, 'The Boy & The Octopus,' directed by Taika Waititi, highlights themes of friendship and holiday magic through the heartwarming tale of a young boy befriending an octopus.

Erste Bank’s 'The Reinfall' portrays a young girl wishing for rain to help her family’s farm, emphasising hope and community. Meanwhile, Telstra’s 'Bubbles' tells the story of two girls from different backgrounds forming a bond, symbolising the power of connection and the breaking down of societal barriers. These ads not only promote their brands but also convey messages of unity and connection during the festive season, reinforcing Christmas as a time of togetherness.

Here is a look at some of the noteworthy Christmas campaigns this year:

A Disney Holiday Short: The Boy & The Octopus

Norwegian Postal Service - The Reinfall