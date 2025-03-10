How brands celebrated India’s Champion's Trophy triumph

India’s cricket team has once again etched its name in the history books, clinching the Champions Trophy in a thrilling finale against the Kiwis. With standout performances from almost all the players, it was a night to remember for fans across the nation and the world.
BCCI hails Team India’s unbeaten run to ICC Champions Trophy 2025 glory 🏆 🙌#TeamIndia | #ChampionsTrophy | Details 🔽— BCCI (@BCCI) March 10, 2025
As the celebrations spilled from the pitch to the streets, brands wasted no time in joining the euphoria with clever, topical creatives. Maggi kept it quirky with a vibrant post reading, 'The boys in blue are done cookin!', a playful nod to both their iconic noodles and the team’s hot form. Subway followed suit with a bold stadium billboard, 'Celebrating the ultimate victory sub ke saath', blending cricket fever with their signature subs. Meanwhile, Swiggy Instamart added a dash of humour on social media, tweeting, 'Even karele ki sabzi tastes like paneer butter masala today', capturing the nation’s collective joy.
Let us take a look at all the brand creatives that celebrated the win.
Myntra
Swiggy India
Saint Gobain India
Swiggy Instamart
Bumble
TATA Motors Cars
SOCIETY Tea
boAt Nirvana
Brittania Snack Inc
Happydent India
Nasher Miles
Taj Mahal Tea House Mumbai
Prega News
Sunfeast Yipee
Flipkart Homes
Reliance General Insurance
Morris Garages India
Maggi India
Sony Music India
Paytm
Zomato
Tinder India
Chola MS
Technosport
Pathkind
Policy Bazaar
Yatra
EXTRA MARKS
Mamy Poko India
SHALIMAR PAINTS
APL Apollo
Did you come across any other interesting brand creative that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at content@socialsamosa.com