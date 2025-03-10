How brands celebrated India’s Champion's Trophy triumph

India’s cricket team has once again etched its name in the history books, clinching the Champions Trophy in a thrilling finale against the Kiwis. With standout performances from almost all the players, it was a night to remember for fans across the nation and the world.

BCCI hails Team India’s unbeaten run to ICC Champions Trophy 2025 glory 🏆 🙌#TeamIndia | #ChampionsTrophy | Details 🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 10, 2025

As the celebrations spilled from the pitch to the streets, brands wasted no time in joining the euphoria with clever, topical creatives. Maggi kept it quirky with a vibrant post reading, 'The boys in blue are done cookin!', a playful nod to both their iconic noodles and the team’s hot form. Subway followed suit with a bold stadium billboard, 'Celebrating the ultimate victory sub ke saath', blending cricket fever with their signature subs. Meanwhile, Swiggy Instamart added a dash of humour on social media, tweeting, 'Even karele ki sabzi tastes like paneer butter masala today', capturing the nation’s collective joy.

Let us take a look at all the brand creatives that celebrated the win.

Myntra

Swiggy India

Saint Gobain India

Swiggy Instamart

Bumble

TATA Motors Cars

SOCIETY Tea

boAt Nirvana

Brittania Snack Inc

Happydent India

Nasher Miles

Taj Mahal Tea House Mumbai

Prega News

Sunfeast Yipee

Flipkart Homes

Reliance General Insurance

Morris Garages India

Maggi India

Sony Music India

Paytm

Zomato

Tinder India

Chola MS

Technosport

Pathkind

Policy Bazaar

Yatra

EXTRA MARKS

Mamy Poko India

SHALIMAR PAINTS

APL Apollo

Did you come across any other interesting brand creative that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at content@socialsamosa.com