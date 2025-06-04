How brands turned RCB’s long-awaited IPL win into a celebration

After 18 long years of wait, heartbreaks, and hope, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) finally clinched their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2025. Known for its passionate fanbase and star-studded line-ups, the franchise has often been the league’s most talked-about team without having the silverware to show for it, until now. Earlier this year, its women’s team also triumphed in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), making 2025 a landmark year for the RCB franchise.

As of 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) holds a brand value of $117 million, marking a 67% year-on-year increase, positioning them as the third most valuable franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . This growth is attributed to their passionate fan base and strong market presence. Looking ahead, RCB's recent on-field successes, including their first IPL title in 2025 and the women's team's WPL victory in 2024, are expected to further enhance their brand value.

Image: BCCI

On the other hand, brands were quick to hop on the celebratory wave, with topical creatives that matched the emotion of fans across the country. Voltas Beko played on the long wait with a smart pun, “This moment’s been cooking for 18 years,” showing a microwave set to 18:00. Fevicol brought humour into the mix with a clever twist on a fan chant, captioning a visual of the trophy snuggled in bed: “Ee sala cup chipak gaya ;)”. MG Motor joined the celebration with a cheeky nod to Bangalore’s infamous traffic, declaring: “The only time Bangalore enjoys slow traffic,” as a car displayed “Trophy On Board”.

Let us take a look at the creatives that stood out.

The trophy finally comes home to namma ooru ❤️🏆 pic.twitter.com/CiFbKXD07i — Google India (@GoogleIndia) June 4, 2025

