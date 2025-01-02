How brands welcome 2025 with fresh creatives

As the calendar turns to 2025, it’s a time of fresh beginnings, resolutions, and celebrations that reflect the spirit of the new year. For many, it’s about setting aspirations and indulging in traditions--whether it’s a grand party, a quiet night in, or embarking on a journey to fulfil new promises. This sense of renewal and individuality has inspired brands to craft creatives that resonate with the diverse ways people welcome the new year.

This year, brands have leaned into themes of reflection, joy, and community. Wakefit shared a reel celebrating those who prefer a quieter New Year’s Eve, highlighting that their party is a cosy evening spent at home with loved ones or in peaceful solitude. Meanwhile, Zomato posted a compelling series of numbers showcasing the volume of orders placed across the country, offering a snapshot of how people across India were indulging in their own celebrations from the comfort of home throughout the year.

Domino's, on the other hand, jotted down its New Year resolution--cheekily mentioning that it doesn't have any given that it's a pizza. From sustainability-driven messages to fun, quirky New Year’s greetings, brands have shown versatility in their approaches to celebration and engagement.

As we move forward into 2025, let’s take a look at how brands across sectors have welcomed the new year.

