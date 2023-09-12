Brands strike big with India-Pakistan match creatives

India’s Asia Cup match with Pakistan in the Super 4 stage saw some interesting turn of events. As the match scheduled on September 10 got washed out, it was moved to the reserved day on September 11. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul recorded a historic partnership between themselves decimating Pakistan’s feared bowling attack. As fans rejoiced in this incredible feat, brands jumped in on the celebration by sharing creatives on their social media handles referring to the partnership.
As India secured an unprecedented win–the largest against Pakistan in ODI history–more and more brands dived in with their fair share of creatives. These consisted of clever lines, wordplay, and humour-filled quotes relating to the agelong rivalry between the two teams.
Here’s a look at the brand creatives that we came across:
Blinkit
Virat and Rahul’s partnership was so smooth, ab to sharam karle makkhan. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/sihU0UawPK— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) September 11, 2023
Shaadi.com
Kohli aur KL Rahul ki jodi ko kisi ki nazar na lagein 🧿#INDvPAK— Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) September 11, 2023
Jeevansathi.com
Tell us a better love story than this. 🫶#ViratKohli ♾ #RPremadasStadium #IndiaVsPakistan #AsiaCup2023 https://t.co/W4glXHxmIZ pic.twitter.com/d78jTQdIEW— Jeevansathi.com (@Jeevansathi_com) September 11, 2023
Swiggy Instamart
KL Rahul and King Kohli literally said : #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/SwzXGeb5yJ— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) September 11, 2023
Swiggy
KOHLI AND RAHUL ❤️ #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/RGE4MZYmci— Swiggy (@Swiggy) September 11, 2023
Zomato
sorry rain but India's order for entertainment has been delivered by King and comeback King#INDvPAK— zomato (@zomato) September 11, 2023
Tide
Just like our batsmen💙💪🏻#IndiaVsPakistan #AsiaCup #ViratKohli #KLRahul#Cricket #TideDoublePower #Tidelndia #Tide pic.twitter.com/OUP1zr6uFT— Tide_India (@tide_india) September 11, 2023
Tinder
when you both are 1̶0̶/̶1̶0̶ 100/100 👀#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/exJSLk7SuQ— Tinder India (@Tinder_India) September 11, 2023
Spotify India
Even Pappu will dance today coz KL Rahul and Virat Kohli just hit century🕺🏻#INDvsPAK— Spotify India (@spotifyindia) September 11, 2023
KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are the real Do Dhaari Talwaar👑#INDvsPAK— Spotify India (@spotifyindia) September 11, 2023
boAt
Kohli and KL currently vibing to:— boAt (@RockWithboAt) September 11, 2023
Sau-da khara khara! 💯 🎶#Century #IndiaVsPak
Post-match Creatives
Blinkit
Guys pls stop asking us to deliver this in Pakistan #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/dtiM7feNe8— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) September 11, 2023
Swiggy
match sooo gooood we forgot it was monday today 🇮🇳🙌🔥 #IndiavsPak— Swiggy (@Swiggy) September 11, 2023
HDFC Bank
ENO
Fevicol
Parle Products
Fevikwik
Bumble
Happydent
Tinder India
you're cute but only Team India's victory got me smiling today 👉👈— Tinder India (@Tinder_India) September 11, 2023
Prime Video India
match jeet gaye, final jeet jayenge pic.twitter.com/APJqoagVGJ— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) September 11, 2023
Shaadi.com
Green flag nahi aaj toh sirf India flag dikhega 🇮🇳#INDvsPAK— Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) September 11, 2023
Zee5 India
If you know you know!#ZEE5India #Gadar #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/DBASQ3b50v— ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) September 11, 2023
Jeevansathi.com
Tell me a better match than— Jeevansathi.com (@Jeevansathi_com) September 11, 2023
Us 🤝 India’s Win
.
.#IndiaVsPakistan