Brands strike big with India-Pakistan match creatives

The scintillating Super 4 Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan prompts a barrage of creatives from brands as India emerged victorious by a massive margin. Social media gets flooded with memes as Virat Kohli and KL Rahul obliterate Pakistan’s bowling.

Harshal Thakur
Sep 12, 2023 16:38 IST
Ind-Pak

India’s Asia Cup match with Pakistan in the Super 4 stage saw some interesting turn of events. As the match scheduled on September 10 got washed out, it was moved to the reserved day on September 11. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul recorded a historic partnership between themselves decimating Pakistan’s feared bowling attack. As fans rejoiced in this incredible feat, brands jumped in on the celebration by sharing creatives on their social media handles referring to the partnership. 

As India secured an unprecedented win–the largest against Pakistan in ODI history–more and more brands dived in with their fair share of creatives. These consisted of clever lines, wordplay, and humour-filled quotes relating to the agelong rivalry between the two teams. 

Here’s a look at the brand creatives that we came across:

 

Blinkit

 

 

Shaadi.com

 

 

Jeevansathi.com

 

 

Swiggy Instamart

 

 

Swiggy 

 

 

Zomato

 

 

Tide

 

 

Tinder

 

 

Spotify India

 

 

 

boAt

 

 

Post-match Creatives

Blinkit

 

 

Swiggy

 

 

HDFC Bank

 

 

ENO

 

 

Fevicol

 

 

Parle Products

 

 

Fevikwik

 

 

Bumble

 

 

Happydent

 

 

Tinder India

 

 

Prime Video India

 

 

Shaadi.com

 

 

Zee5 India

 

 

Jeevansathi.com

 

 

