Brands strike big with India-Pakistan match creatives

India’s Asia Cup match with Pakistan in the Super 4 stage saw some interesting turn of events. As the match scheduled on September 10 got washed out, it was moved to the reserved day on September 11. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul recorded a historic partnership between themselves decimating Pakistan’s feared bowling attack. As fans rejoiced in this incredible feat, brands jumped in on the celebration by sharing creatives on their social media handles referring to the partnership.

As India secured an unprecedented win–the largest against Pakistan in ODI history–more and more brands dived in with their fair share of creatives. These consisted of clever lines, wordplay, and humour-filled quotes relating to the agelong rivalry between the two teams.

Here’s a look at the brand creatives that we came across:

Blinkit

Virat and Rahul’s partnership was so smooth, ab to sharam karle makkhan. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/sihU0UawPK — Blinkit (@letsblinkit) September 11, 2023

Shaadi.com

Kohli aur KL Rahul ki jodi ko kisi ki nazar na lagein 🧿#INDvPAK — Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) September 11, 2023

Jeevansathi.com

Swiggy Instamart

KL Rahul and King Kohli literally said : #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/SwzXGeb5yJ — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) September 11, 2023

Swiggy

Zomato

sorry rain but India's order for entertainment has been delivered by King and comeback King#INDvPAK — zomato (@zomato) September 11, 2023

Tide

Tinder

Spotify India

Even Pappu will dance today coz KL Rahul and Virat Kohli just hit century🕺🏻#INDvsPAK — Spotify India (@spotifyindia) September 11, 2023

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are the real Do Dhaari Talwaar👑#INDvsPAK — Spotify India (@spotifyindia) September 11, 2023

boAt

Post-match Creatives

Blinkit

Guys pls stop asking us to deliver this in Pakistan #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/dtiM7feNe8 — Blinkit (@letsblinkit) September 11, 2023

Swiggy

match sooo gooood we forgot it was monday today 🇮🇳🙌🔥 #IndiavsPak — Swiggy (@Swiggy) September 11, 2023

HDFC Bank

ENO

Fevicol

Parle Products

Fevikwik

Bumble

Happydent

Tinder India

you're cute but only Team India's victory got me smiling today 👉👈 — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) September 11, 2023

Prime Video India

match jeet gaye, final jeet jayenge pic.twitter.com/APJqoagVGJ — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) September 11, 2023

Shaadi.com

Green flag nahi aaj toh sirf India flag dikhega 🇮🇳#INDvsPAK — Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) September 11, 2023

Zee5 India

Jeevansathi.com