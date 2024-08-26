Janmashtami brand creatives 2024 capture the joy of friendship & Dahi Handi fun

Janmashtami is here, and brands are seizing the opportunity to churn out their creativity! This year, Amul and Blinkit teamed up to create a poster featuring the iconic Amul Girl in her colourful world, playfully trying to reach a handi. Not far behind, Godrej My Farm created an illustration of Krishna and his friends enjoying a fun-filled time. Even Fevikwik, known for its super glue's ability to bond things together, jumped into the festivities with a new tagline, "Makkhan Chor, Jamkar tod" – a nod to the festival's spirit.

Joining the Janmashtami creative parade, Haappydent once again reminded us of its shiny teeth campaign. The twist - combining bright, light-bulb-like smiles with the traditional Matkiphod celebration. So, let's take a closer look at how these brands are celebrating Janmashtami this year.

