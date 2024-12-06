Jasprit Bumrah's rise from cricket star to face for brands

Born on December 6, 1993, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah's journey is marked by challenges and triumphs that have shaped him both on and off the field.

Jasprit’s father, Jasbir Singh, was a businessman who managed multiple industries and passed away when Bumrah was just five. His mother, Daljit Kaur, who was a school headmistress, played a crucial role in nurturing his interest in cricket. From a young age, Bumrah displayed a keen passion for the game, often practising in ways that adapted to his environment, learning to bowl yorkers by directing the ball to the floor skirting to avoid disturbing his mother's afternoon rest. His unconventional bowling action, now famed for its unorthodox style, was inspired by his admiration for legendary bowlers like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

Married to Sanjana Ganeshan in March 2021, Bumrah’s personal and professional life underscores the balance he maintains between cricket and family. Despite facing the tragedy of losing his father early on, and the challenges of growing up with limited resources, Bumrah’s story is a testament to perseverance and talent.

As of 2024, Bumrah’s estimated net worth stands at INR 55 crore, bolstered by his lucrative contracts and endorsement deals. His BCCI contract brings in ₹7 crore annually, while his IPL salary from Mumbai Indians is ₹12 crore. In addition to his cricket earnings, Bumrah is the face of several brands. His endorsement portfolio includes names like ASICS, OnePlus Wearables, Dream11, BOAT, and Seagram's Royal Stag. Reports indicate he commands ₹1.5 to 2 crore per advertisement, reflecting his value and reach. On his birthday, let us take a look at some of the brands Jasprit Bumrah has endorsed.

Dream 11





Boomer

Quess Corp Limited

American Pistachios

ThumpsUp

OnePlus India

Performax

Zepto

Ebco Solutions

Asics

Zaggle

Unix India

boAt

