With Karwa Chauth creatives and campaigns, brands celebrate evolving traditions

From the celebrations in films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to viral pictures of celebrity couples, Karva Chauth has been a significant part of North Indian festivities. Traditionally celebrated by married women across India, it is an occasion that is touted to strengthen the bonds of love and togetherness. As the moon rises, women fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the long life and well-being of their husbands. While steeped in tradition, Karwa Chauth has also evolved with the times, embracing modernity and creativity.

Considering its significance among Indians and popularity on the internet, several brands jumped in on the celebrations sharing creatives to capitalize on the tenor.

Here are a few Karva Chauth brand creatives that we found interesting:

Paytm

Bas ek scan mein done karo! 😃Karwa Chauth ki shopping se fast todne tak, har celebration ke liye, India Kahe #PaytmKaro! ♥️#PaytmSeUPI pic.twitter.com/ifGxFEML5J — Paytm (@Paytm) November 1, 2023

Snapdeal

boAt

Waiting for the moon like it’s the beat drop in your favourite song 🌕🙌#KarwaChauth2023 — boAt (@RockWithboAt) November 1, 2023

Zomato

thank you 16 y/o Shashank for informing that your gf won't be ordering today 😊 — zomato (@zomato) November 1, 2023

Voltas

On this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth, we wish the moonlight illuminates your life with love, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Karwa Chauth to you and your beloved.#Voltas #VoltasAC #KarwaChauth pic.twitter.com/bdRH13Fvnr — My Voltas (@myvoltas) November 1, 2023

Myntra

Karwachauth: The only day when waiting for the moon is more exciting than waiting for my order 😩 — Myntra (@myntra) November 1, 2023

Make most of your time waiting for the moon by clicking those fit pics 💅✨ — Myntra (@myntra) November 1, 2023

Swiggy

hum chaand pe roti ki chaadar daal kar so jaayenge

aur neend se keh denge lori kal sunaane aayenge 🤌✨ — Swiggy (@Swiggy) October 30, 2023

Catch Spices

PVR Cinemas

Embrace the beauty of tradition and love! Let the silver screen enhance your bond, making this special day even more memorable. Wishing you a blissful and loving Karva Chauth! 🌕

.#KarvaChauth #MovieMagic #CinematicLove #Tradition #CelebratingLove pic.twitter.com/AId37ub5Ko — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) November 1, 2023

INOX Cinemas

Haier India

Transforming tradition with technology, celebrate this Karvachauth with Haier's Robot Vacuum Cleaner! 📷



Let the moonlight bless your bond, as this vacuum blesses your home. 📷📷



Happy Karvachauth!#Haier #InspiredLiving #SmartHome #SmartLiving pic.twitter.com/RxDWy867uU — Haier India (@IndiaHaier) November 1, 2023

Bharatmatrimony.com