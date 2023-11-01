Advertisment
#Topical Spot

With Karwa Chauth creatives and campaigns, brands celebrate evolving traditions

Celebrating Karva Chauth, brands share creatives playing on the festival’s most commonly associated characteristics while incorporating their own flavour in the mix.

author-image
Harshal Thakur
Nov 01, 2023 18:25 IST
New Update
creatives

From the celebrations in films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to viral pictures of celebrity couples, Karva Chauth has been a significant part of North Indian festivities. Traditionally celebrated by married women across India, it is an occasion that is touted to strengthen the bonds of love and togetherness. As the moon rises, women fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the long life and well-being of their husbands. While steeped in tradition, Karwa Chauth has also evolved with the times, embracing modernity and creativity. 

Considering its significance among Indians and popularity on the internet, several brands jumped in on the celebrations sharing creatives to capitalize on the tenor. 

Here are a few Karva Chauth brand creatives that we found interesting:

Paytm

 

Snapdeal 

 

boAt

 

Zomato 

 

Voltas 

 

Myntra

 

Swiggy 

 

Catch Spices 

 

PVR Cinemas

 

INOX Cinemas

 

Haier India

 

Bharatmatrimony.com 

 

#creatives #celebrity couples