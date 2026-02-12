Roses, roasts & retail: The many moods of Valentine’s week ads in 2026

We're halfway through February, and while some celebrate Valentine's week, others find themselves stood up at restaurants, malls, and street corners.

Valentine's Day on February 14 comes with a full week of celebration: Rose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Propose Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day. The week builds up to the main event.

The commercial scale is significant. According to a consumer study by Hansa Research Group, 71% of consumers plan to spend this Valentine's Day, while another 18% may spend, bringing potential participation to nearly nine in ten consumers. Only 11% said they do not plan to spend at all.

As consumers mark these days, brands join in with their own campaigns and creatives across social media. Some celebrate alongside their audiences, like Manforce Condom. Others take a different approach, roasting single consumers as Blinkit does.

Swiggy, Spykar, Instamart, and Duolingo also posted creatives on their social media channels. Here's a look at the standout Valentine's Day campaigns from 2025.

Brand visibility during the period remains high. On one side are brands drenched in shades of red, limited-edition heart-shaped packagings, and couple-themed giveaways and contests. On the other hand, some campaigns move away from the romance theme and celebrate self and self-love.

The diversity reflects how consumers view the occasion. While 56% associate Valentine's Day primarily with romance, others see it as a celebration of all relationships, self-love, or a social media moment.

Some describe it as a brand-driven commercial occasion, where nearly 58% felt Valentine's Day campaigns are now more inclusive, and 22% said they are more digital-first.

Brand strategies also vary. Some launch full campaigns. Others post daily throughout the week. Some prefer outdoor and experiential activations. For example, PUMA India partnered with Bumble and HYROX to turn Valentine's Day into a fitness-led dating event.

Hershey's launched 'Giving Kisses is hard, but there is Hershey's Kisses!', a campaign that playfully navigates the cultural nuances of showing affection in public. The campaign positions Hershey's Kisses as a socially acceptable way to express affection.

5 Star made a surprising move. After years of mocking Valentine's Day through its ‘Eat 5 Star. Do Nothing’ positioning, the chocolate brand announced it's ‘ending the war’ and vowing to ‘Restore Valentine's Day’, undoing the damage of its own past campaigns.

Flipkart's 'Choreplay Store' reframed romance through household responsibilities, suggesting that sharing chores is a meaningful gesture of care in modern relationships.

While here are some other brands that have released full-length ad spots for the occasion.

IGP

Tanishq

Flipkart

Cadbury 5 Star

Cadbury Silk

Hershey's India

District by Zomato

Libas India

Myntra

Senco Gold

Zouk

BlinkIt X GIVA

Cookieman