Memorable Diwali campaigns that embody the theme of change

Diwali, the festival of lights, is a time of transformation, both personally and collectively. As the darkness of the night gives way to the radiance of lamps, it symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

Considering the festival’s significance, brands are keen to leverage this lucrative opportunity. Although Diwali presents brands with the opportunity to showcase their creative uniqueness, there are certain themes that are commonly seen in ad campaigns every year. One such common theme seen over the years is “change.” Change goes hand in hand with Diwali as the festival is seen as an occasion of bringing in a new light.

Over the years, numerous brands have embraced the essence of this festival, weaving the theme of change into their Diwali campaigns. These campaigns have not only celebrated the tradition and spirit of Diwali but also encouraged and inspired change in our lives and society.

Here are a few campaigns that have celebrated change during Diwali.

Asian Paints’ “Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai”

Asian Paints’ 2019 Diwali campaign "Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai” celebrated the diversity of Indian homes and the stories they tell. It highlighted the role the brand played in helping people change their homes and their lives.

Tanishq’s “Naye Milestone Wali Pehli Diwali”

The campaign captures a selection of invaluable moments that evoke memories of our individual and career development, which deserve to be celebrated. Whether they are significant or minor, the 'firsts' in our lives hold a unique place and should be cherished indefinitely. This ad film gently underscores that each milestone in our journey is worth a grand celebration, and by making this change in our mindsets we could take pride and cherish our smaller but important achievements.

Sabhyata’s “Redefining Celebration”

Sabhyata’s “Redefining Celebration” campaign highlighted the prejudices working women face in society and urged a change in mindset. In the ad, a young woman is seen discussing the impact her pregnancy has had on her job, forcing her to resign. The woman conversing with her–later revealed to be the founder of the company she’s interviewing for–advises her to not inform about her pregnancy during the interview and reveal the information once she has secured the job. The narrative stands for all the ambitious women who wish to embrace motherhood, while underlining the fact that they have an individual identity too, separate from being someone’s wife, mother, daughter, etc.

Philips’ “Khushiyon Ki Ladi”

The campaign video breathes life into the concept of 'Khushiyon Ki Ladi.' It demonstrates how happiness and wealth can spread from one family to another during Diwali, all initiated by a single purchase. It compels us to change the way we look at small purchases and neglect the impact they can have.

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance’s "Diwali Unboxing with Chintu''

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance’s "Stop Unboxing Fireworks'' campaign sheds light on the problem of child labour within the firecracker industry. It encourages celebrants to refrain from purchasing firecrackers. In the video, Chintu unwraps a firecracker called a "rassi bomb." Acting like an influencer, he describes the product's features and its production process. With his innocence, the brand effectively conveys the message that there are many children like Chintu who forfeit their childhood to enhance the festivity for those who buy fireworks. The brand implores the audience to help these children realize their dream of experiencing a normal childhood by pledging to ‘Stop Unboxing Fireworks’.

OPPO’s “Be the Light”

The video shares a tale about a young boy and girl who yearn to set off fireworks during the Diwali festival. At one point, the boy discovers a partially burnt sparkler and holds onto it for a full year, eagerly awaiting the next Diwali to celebrate. When he loses the sparkler, he believes that his final chance to make their Diwali extraordinary has slipped away. Nevertheless, his tutor perceives the sentimental value he attaches to the sparkler and surprises him with a complete set to uplift his spirits and enhance the festival's significance for him. It depicts how small efforts have the power to bring in a big change in people’s life.

Vivo India’s “Har Dil Roshan”

The campaign presents the world through the viewpoints of two children: Dhruv, a boy from a middle-class background, and Aman, the son of a laundry worker. This narrative highlights how children possess an unspoiled perspective that hasn't been influenced by societal norms. On Diwali, their friendship encounters the reflection of societal expectations. Their bond serves as an illustration of connections that transcend social boundaries. The campaign serves as a reminder that only by making inclusion a fundamental element of our celebrations can we guarantee a change so that every heart shines brightly on Diwali, as symbolized by the hashtag #HarDilRoshan.

Seniority’s “Diwali Wali Parental Leave”

This campaign depicts the main character returning home for Diwali, and he becomes emotional when he realizes the challenges his parents are facing with their daily tasks, which used to be effortless for them. The campaign effectively forges an emotional connection and encourages us to take more time off work to care for our parents and engage in small acts of kindness that can help us better look after them. It urges us to change the mindset of taking leaves only for holidays and for health-related reasons and consider taking leaves for our parents.

Saregama Carvaan’s “Shor Ya Sangeet”

The campaign disrupts the traditional Diwali messaging by posing an intriguing dilemma: the choice between 'noise and music.' This approach makes the advertisement authentic, and easy for viewers to connect with, as it illustrates how the loud noise can frighten animals and suggests replacing it with music. The advertisement is built on a compelling insight and effectively conveys its message to its intended audience. It asks us to change the way we look at Diwali and compels us to reconsider the bursting of firecrackers to celebrate the occasion.

Radio City India’s “Patakhon Ka Aurangzeb”

The film was an attempt made by Radio City India to make a smoke-free Diwali through their innovative method of bursting crackers on the radio. The brand, with the help of kids, focused on their cuteness and innocence to incorporate the cracker ban into the storyline.

