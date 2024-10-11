Navratri to Durga Puja: How brands are celebrating the 9 days

As we approach the end of Navratri, with today being the last chance to play garba--if you haven’t yet, a slow melancholy begins to settle in. But don’t worry, we’re Indians—there’s still plenty to celebrate. Diwali is just around the corner! In the meantime, let’s take a moment to reflect on how brands harnessed the diverse essence of Navratri, which is celebrated in unique ways across India. From the lively beats of garba and dandiya in the west to the grand Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal to the Ramleela in the North to the spirited

Mysore Mela in the South, brands have embraced regional flavours, capturing the joy and spirit of this festive season.

Being from West Bengal, Durga Puja has always been a gastronomical delight. I still recall the excitement of collecting pocket money from relatives and hopping from one pandal to another, indulging in street food. But nothing beats the food we cooked at home, especially after hours of walking. Licious taps into this nostalgia beautifully with their campaign, celebrating the vibrant food culture of Durga Puja and reminding us how home-cooked meals shared with loved ones are at the heart of the festivities.

Swiggy Instamart also got creative by tapping into the meme ‘Falguni Pathak Navratri ke alawa kahi nahi dikhti,’ collaborating with the Dandiya Queen herself. The fun campaign brought her back to action, while the ‘Falguni Collection’ made sure you had all your Garba essentials and festive treats in one place.

So, let’s take a look at how brands made this Navratri special with their creative flair!

Licious

BN Group

Wow! Momo

Swiggy Instamart

Budleaf Tea

Flipkart Minutes

Dabur Chyawanprash

Kalyan Jewellers

LIC

Zomato

Senco

Have you come across any other brand campaigns that celebrate Navratri? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.