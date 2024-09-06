Onam campaigns of 2024 capture the journey of homecoming & nostalgia

Today marks the beginning of Onam and brands are rolling out campaigns that aim to capture the festival's essence through storytelling. This year, Zomato’s ad stands out by portraying the universal emotion of longing for home during festive times. The ad features a young woman who, upon tasting Payasam, is overwhelmed with memories of Onam. The narrative follows her journey through picturesque Kerala as she rushes to reunite with her mother in time for the celebrations. The ad conveys the warmth of home, even when one is far away.

Similarly, Linen Club delivers a poignant message with its latest ad, which tells the story of a man returning to fulfil a childhood promise. Years after being driven to school by an uncle in an auto-rickshaw, he comes back to take his uncle on a ride 'like a king,' just as he had vowed as a child. This ad evokes the nostalgia of forgotten promises and the importance of honouring them, even as we navigate the responsibilities of adulthood.

These campaigns remind us of the emotional depth associated with Onam, with brands tapping into the nostalgia, warmth, and togetherness that define the festival. Let us take a look at some other Onam campaigns of this year.

Onam surprise - Zomato

Eastern Sambar Powder - 40 years of Kerala's legacy

Pothys Kerala Onam Ad

Celebrate the Joy of Onam - Ramraj

Linen Club - Ona Vaakdhanam - #KeptMyPromise

Linen Club - Ponnonakathiraadi

PEPS ONAM TVC

Make Healthy Sleep a Tradition - Duroflex

Avanichinthu-Swayamvara Onam song - Swayamvara Silks

Tata Motors - Onam Kerala DVC

Did you come across any other 2024 Onam campaigns? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.