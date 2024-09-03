Teacher's day ads that celebrate the mentors who shape our lives

"What sculpture is to a block of marble, education is to the human soul." - Joseph Addison, English essayist and Poet.

Teachers play a special role in our lives, often in ways we don’t immediately recognise. They shape us, guide us, and help us see the world from new perspectives. With Teacher's Day approaching on September 5, let's take a moment to appreciate the beautiful advertisements that have celebrated teachers over the years.

One such ad that remains unforgettable is the Titan's Joy of Gifting campaign. In this ad, a classroom of students surprises their teacher with a heartfelt farewell song. Using everyday classroom items, they create a melody that touches the heart. The gift of a memory book and a timeless Titan watch silently expresses their gratitude. This ad strikes a nostalgic chord, reminding us of the teacher we had to say goodbye to.

Another ad is by Navneet Education. In this ad, professionals from different fields - an Army captain, a doctor, a judge and a humble lady without any professional salutations to her name sit together. When a bunch of strangers are asked to identify the most important person in a group, they all point to these important people from different backgrounds. When asked who is the least important, they all point to the humble woman among them. The twist reveals that she is their teacher, the one who helped shape their success, highlighting the vital role teachers play in building the future of individuals and a nation.

These ads remind us of the impact teachers have on our lives, often without us realising it until much later.

So let us take a look at some of the evergreen Teachers Day ads over the years.

Titan -The Joy of Gifting

#TrForTeacher - Navneet Education







Student Forever | Teachers’ Day #byjus

Bandhan Bank | Happy Teachers' Day - 2020

Celebrating Their Spirit To #LearnUnlearnRelearn | Happy Teachers' Day

An Ode to The Future Line Workers | LEAD

Thank You Teachers For Believing In Us | Happy Teacher's Day | Ft. Raza Murad

Teachers' Day Special | IDFC FIRST Bank

Unacademy | Happy Teachers' Day

Ladoo Ki Khoj – A Tribute To Teachers

