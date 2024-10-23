How tech brands have celebrated Diwali over the years

The Diwali season has become a pivotal moment for India’s tech and IT markets, showcasing a robust consumer demand and the country's growing digital transformation. According to reports the 2024 festive season is set to propel total e-commerce sales to a staggering US$12 billion, marking a 23% rise from the previous year. This surge is fueled by increased disposable income, affordable data plans, and the deepening penetration of e-commerce platforms into tier II and tier III cities, which now account for 60% of transactions. Platforms like Amazon and Flipkart have strategically launched over 25,000 new products, offering discounts of up to 80%, with tech items such as smartphones, laptops, and smart home devices leading the charge.

Together, the Diwali season and the IT industry’s rapid growth reflect India’s broader technological advancements. However, beyond these sales figures lies a rich tradition of impactful advertising. Over the years, tech brands have embraced Diwali not just as a sales event but as an opportunity to release some of their most memorable ads. These campaigns often focus on storytelling and meaningful messages, with products subtly placed in the background.

Let us take a look at how brands have celebrated Diwali over the years.

Celebration and celebrities

It’s no surprise that Diwali is the season when brands pull out all the stops, often teaming up with celebrities to capture the festive spirit. Xiaomi has consistently tapped into this trend, making celebrity collaborations a hallmark of its Diwali campaigns. Last year, the brand featured the versatile Pankaj Tripathi, whose relatable charm since playing Kaleen Bhaiya, resonated with millions of Indians. This year, Xiaomi has roped in Katrina Kaif, known for her grace and widespread appeal. Leveraging the popularity of such figures during Diwali is a strategic move, ensuring the brand remains top of the mind during one of the biggest shopping seasons of the year.

Oppo enlisted the star power of Deepika Padukone for its Diwali campaign. Her popularity and charisma brought a unique flair to the brand, resonating with audiences during the festive season.

In another advertisement by Oppo, Kiara Advani took the spotlight. With 35.4 million followers on Instagram, she has cultivated a significant fanbase, particularly among the younger generation. Her charm and relatability resonate with this demographic, making her an ideal ambassador for the brand. Her ability to connect with her audience amplified the campaign's appeal, further enhancing Oppo's presence in the competitive tech market.

Realme unveiled its Diwali campaign, 'Dare to Shine,' featuring Shah Rukh Khan, which celebrated the indomitable human spirit in the face of challenges. Khan's established presence in the Indian film industry and his diverse fanbase contributed to the campaign's effectiveness.

OnePlus released a Diwali promotional video featuring singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, who received a OnePlus Nord on Diwali. The video highlighted the flagship-grade features of the affordable Nord. The standout moment came when Kuhad announced a giveaway, revealing that he will be giving away several units of the OnePlus Nord Ash Gray variant to fans in partnership with OnePlus.

Diwali and the products

Brands use Diwali aiming to showcase their products through culturally resonant narratives that emphasise themes of light, joy, life, and togetherness. By aligning their offerings with the festive spirit, companies create emotional connections with consumers, enhancing product visibility during this high-demand season.

Here are some of the campaigns which have successfully done that:

OnePlus's Diwali ad released almost two years ago effectively showcased the products alongside key features like ultra-fast charging and voice assistance which were cool back then. The campaign also highlighted various personal traditions.

Two years ago, realme, launched its ‘real me Diwali’ campaign, celebrating the rich cultural heritage and innovation of India’s Gen Z. Titled ‘Dares to Leap,’ the campaign paid homage to the spirit of youth seeking the deeper significance of realme's values and traditions. It effectively showcased realme's laptops, smartwatches, and smartphones, all while delivering a powerful message of inspiration and honesty, and inviting users to explore the world through their technology.

In the campaign titled 'This is how we #KeepTraditionsAlive this Diwali,' Google highlighted the diverse traditions celebrated by different generations. The campaign cleverly showcased how these traditions bring families together, seamlessly integrating Google's features and smartphones throughout. By emphasising the connections between generations, Google not only celebrated the spirit of Diwali but also demonstrated how its technology enhances these cherished moments.

Diwali and the divine art of storytelling

If you've followed along, you've likely noticed the beautiful storytelling woven into some of the ads we've discussed. In this section specifically, let's delve into how brands have strategically employed storytelling as a powerful tool to forge emotional connections and secure a place in our hearts. By crafting narratives that resonate with our experiences and values, these brands transform simple advertisements into memorable tales that evoke feelings of nostalgia, joy, and inspiration, ultimately making their messages more impactful and relatable. The ‘Umeed ka Diya’ campaign by HP, stands out for its poignant narrative. The three-minute video highlights the importance of supporting local artisans and street vendors during Diwali. Its central message,' One small step taken by all of us can bring a big difference in someone else’s Diwali’, encourages viewers to back street vendors in their communities.

The ad follows a child who becomes concerned for a street vendor named ‘Amma,’ who is struggling to sell her diyas. To assist, the child uses an HP notebook and printer to design and print posters promoting Amma’s goods. This initiative generates increased foot traffic, enabling ‘Amma’ to sell all her diyas.

In addition to the video, HP India had taken further steps to promote local street vendors. The company raised awareness through newspaper inserts featuring the vendors’ photos and addresses. Select HP World stores also showcased the diyas purchased from these vendors, enhancing their visibility during the festive season.

Through such initiatives, tech brands are not only marketing their products but also fostering community support and goodwill during one of India’s most cherished festivals.

VIVO - Aao karein #HarDilRoshan

Vivo, aiming to capture genuine emotions, crafted a narrative centered on a friendship that remained innocent and untainted by societal constraints.

Conceptualised by Autumn Grey, the campaign portrayed the world through the eyes of two boys, Dhruv, a middle-class child, and Aman, the son of a laundry worker. Their story highlighted the unfiltered perspective of children, untouched by societal conditioning. As their bond was tested against the backdrop of Diwali, it served as a powerful representation of relationships that transcended societal boundaries. This campaign reminded us that true celebration comes from inclusion.

HP India - Iss Diwali, Thodi si Jagah Bana lo

I do not want this list to repeat brands but this is one is my personal favourites. During the Diwali of 2022, HP India released a heartfelt short film, 'Thodi si jagah bana lo,' to celebrate the spirit of Diwali. Made by Simple Creative, this campaign beautifully illustrated the compassion and generosity vital to supporting local artisans and businesses. The film followed Paresh, an elderly artisan, and his grandson as they struggled to showcase their craft on the streets, only to face eviction from local authorities.

Just as hope seemed lost, a woman from an HP World store witnessed their plight and stepped in to empower Paresh’s dream. With the help of HP’s technology, laptops, and printers, she created a platform for him to display his art, illuminating the message that small actions can make a huge difference. Through this initiative, the brand aimed to reignite the presence of artisans and inspire communities to rally in support of one another, capturing the true essence of Diwali and the spirit of giving.

Epson Printers - Let's have a special Diwali

In another ad, Epson explored often-overlooked aspects of the festival that have changed over the years. In a film produced by Arvind Iyer of Magic Bus Films, based on a script by the team at Langoor Digital and Epson, viewers were reminded of what Diwali should embody. The film delved into the impact of our fast-paced lives on the celebration, emphasising that while we cannot turn back time, we can revive the elements that make Diwali truly special.

It highlighted the excitement of buying new clothes, the joy of cleaning and repainting homes, the pleasure of making and sharing sweets with neighbours, and the heartfelt wishes exchanged during the festival. The film was a call to rediscover the charm of Diwali and reconnect with traditions that embody its true spirit, urging viewers to reflect on how the celebration has evolved and how small efforts can restore its meaningful facets.

OPPO - #VishwasKaDeep

Oppo India ignited the festive spirit with its campaign #VishwasKaDeep. Through a captivating film and engaging digital experiences, the campaign explored unique Diwali celebrations across India, highlighting the essence of unity in diversity. The message, 'Har Diwali Vishwas Ka Deep Jalati Hai,' celebrated the trust and hope that connected people during the festive season.

The ad film, released on Oppo India’s YouTube, Instagram, OTT platforms, and cinemas, took viewers on a journey across regions. It began in Rajasthan, where a young man traveled to Jodhpur amidst a fierce sandstorm, guided by a Diwali lamp lit by his mother. The film then moved to Himachal Pradesh, showcasing the age-old tradition of Budhi Diwali with bonfires and folk dances. Finally, it highlighted Goa’s vibrant Narak Chaturdashi celebrations, where effigies of Narkasur were paraded and burnt at dawn to mark the start of Diwali festivities. Together, these vibrant celebrations reminded viewers of the rich tapestry of traditions that make Diwali a truly special occasion.

Reliance resQ - resQ with you Hamesha

Created by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, the digital video celebrated these engineers' hard work as they go above and beyond to provide prompt assistance, even during special occasions, holidays, or busy periods. Their efforts ultimately contribute to a stress-free and enjoyable Diwali for customers. The movie showcases the determination of these engineers, emphasising their unwavering resolve to promptly fix electronic devices and always be available regardless of the time or occasion, while capturing the satisfaction they feel when they see their customers happy and smiling and reminding us, to be grateful to them, especially during the festive season.

Vivo - #JoyofHomecoming

In recognition of the emotional journey of Diwali that people go through, especially while staying away from their families, Vivo launched its heartfelt Diwali campaign, ‘The Spirit of Homecoming,’ in collaboration with FCB India.

Through evocative storytelling, the film depicts children drawn back home for Diwali, capturing the silent longing of parents and the understanding of their children that their presence is the heart of the celebration. Ultimately, it reminds viewers that the true light of Diwali shines in the warmth of loved ones gathered together, transforming a house into a home.

So if you can not make it home this year, do not forget to call up your friends and family, because no matter what it looks like, their Diwali is incomplete without you.

DIZO - We Made A Cliched Diwali Ad (NOT)

This one is a little different from all the emotional storytelling, this is when DIZO, part of the realme TechLife ecosystem, launched a clever Diwali ad titled #ClichedDiwaliAds(NOT), poking fun at the familiar storytelling tropes that flood the market during the festival. Executed by White Rivers Media, the one-minute digital film takes a light-hearted approach to showcase the typical elements of traditional Diwali ads, grand homes adorned with lights, family gatherings, and the obligatory NRI son arriving with gifts. DIZO aimed to stand out by being genuine, humorous, and different, showcasing relatable scenarios that resonate with viewers. The campaign cleverly integrated product promotion while calling out clichés, ending with a playful explosion of firecrackers, reminding everyone that sometimes, it’s good to be different during the festive season!

As Diwali approaches, brands creatively connect with consumers through their campaigns, blending tradition with modern life. By using celebrity endorsements and relatable stories, they capture the spirit of celebration while showcasing their products. These ads not only resonate with people but also highlight the importance of togetherness, making every festive moment special. Ultimately, by reaching out to consumers during Diwali, brands strengthen their presence in the rich fabric of Indian culture.

And while you watch these ads and the news ones that come to your feed, do remember to be a little kind and gentle this Diwali.

If we have missed out on any of your favourite Diwali brand campaigns, write to us at content@socialsamosa.om or let us know in the comments below.