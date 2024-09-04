Timeless Ganesh Chaturthi ads that celebrate the festival's spirit

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival we eagerly wait for each year for its vibrant celebrations, and it's also a time when brands release impactful ad campaigns. These ads often capture the spirit of the festival, blending tradition with messages that challenge societal norms, promote harmony and peace.

One memorable example is an ad by Brooke Bond Red Label , where a customer hesitates to buy a Ganesh idol after discovering that the sculptor belongs to a different religion, despite being impressed by his deep knowledge of Ganpati. The sculptor, unfazed by the man’s hesitation, invites him for a cup of tea. When asked why he creates idols of a god from another faith, the sculptor simply responds, “Bhaijaan, ye bhi to ibadat hai” (This is also worship). This moment of understanding and unity leads the customer to set aside his doubts and embrace the festival in its true spirit.

Another notable ad by Berger Paints, highlights social inequality, depicting a child excluded from the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities due to his social status. Undeterred, he creates his own Ganesh idol with paint and celebrates with all his friends, symbolising that the festival, and Lord Ganesha, are for everyone, regardless of social standing.

Among the other Ganesh Chaturthi ad campaigns, Mahindra Truck’s ad stands out by portraying Lord Ganesha as a friend and trusted confidante who is always there to listen. This depiction reinforces the personal bond devotees share with Ganesha, highlighting the festival's deeply spiritual and comforting nature.

These are just a few examples of the impactful ad campaigns that have graced Ganesh Chaturthi over the years, each celebrating the festival's universal themes of harmony, peace, and inclusivity. Here are a few campaigns that stood out over the years.

Brooke Bond Red Label

Berger Paints

Mankind Pharma

Vikram Tea

Chitale Bandhu

Mahindra Truck and Bus

AU Small Finance Bank

Tanishq Jewellery

Dabur Honey

Did you come across any other evergreen Ganesh Chaturthi ads? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.