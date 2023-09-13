Type-C adoption in iPhone 15 lights up the brandverse

Apple unveiled the new iPhone 15 series at the much anticipated “Wonderlust” event on Tuesday. The launch featured the reveal of four new phones in the iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max along with the new Airpods Pro and Apple Watch series. The interesting thing to note this time was the adoption of USB-C functionality. This marks the first time since the launch of iPhone that Apple has made a change in its charging technology.

The change comes after pressure from EU regulations as the union passed a law last year requiring smartphone, tablet, and camera manufacturers to use USB-C ports in their devices from 2024.

As the announcement of adoption of a 10-year-old technology made the news, brands jumped in on the moment marketing train by sharing creatives in reference to the launch. While some creatives joked about the minimal differences between iPhone 14 and iPhone 15, others featured hilarious lines about the USB Type-C technology and Apple touting it as an innovation.

Here are a few brand creatives on iPhone 15 launch that we stumbled upon:

Uber India

boAt

No one:



iPhone users: Kendi hundi 'C'🎶☠️#AppleEvent — boAt (@RockWithboAt) September 13, 2023

Myntra

Move over Barbie, it's time for iPhone15 🩷#AppleEvent — Myntra (@myntra) September 12, 2023

KFC

Kotak811

The only type C you need right now is a Credit Card 😛#iPhone15 #AppleEvent #Kotak811 — Kotak811 (@kotak811) September 13, 2023

Snapdeal

ixigo

Introducing... Wanderlust 🌍: The only 'launch' where the destinations are endless and every update takes you on a new adventure! 😉✈️ #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/qxlDYScfUZ — ixigo (@ixigo) September 12, 2023

Swiggy

the fastest chip is the one my friend takes as soon as i open the packet 🙏 #AppleEvent — Swiggy (@Swiggy) September 12, 2023

how it feels after a kadak chai 🤭#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/X90vDbPx0P — Swiggy (@Swiggy) September 12, 2023

Domino's India

Hope the iPhone 15 battery lasts longer than my social battery at a party without pizza😶#AppleEvent #iPhone15 #DominosIndia — dominos_india (@dominos_india) September 12, 2023

Swiggy Instamart

Jeevansathi.com