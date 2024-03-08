Advertisment
Women's Day campaigns 2024 recognise women's impact & contributions

Adhering to the United Nations' designated theme that inspires inclusion and investment in women for International Women's Day, brands have embraced similar messages in their campaigns. Here's a list of the brand campaigns that we came across.

Hiya Rupreja
Women's Day campaigns 2024

The United Nations has designated the theme for International Women's Day 2024 as 'Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,' focusing on addressing economic disempowerment as it encouraged brands to 'Inspire Inclusion' through their campaigns. 

Adhering to the designated theme for the year, brands have embraced similar messages in their campaigns. Godrej's initiative, "Invest in Women," showcases the brand's dedication to supporting and empowering women which has led to significant growth in every aspect of their operations. Its campaign showcases the positive impact that investing in women can have on the overall success of the brand, including factory maximization, sales, and overall development.

Meanwhile, Urban Company adopted an intersectional approach to challenge societal perceptions of women in blue-collar roles, unpacking the systemic stigma that results in this prejudice. 

    On a similar note, Ixigo's campaign, 'ShuruaatTuKar,' delves into the everyday struggles faced by women. It underscores the ongoing need for alertness in facing potential risks and highlights the mental burden women bear for their safety. These campaigns play a crucial role in supporting and empowering women in different aspects of life. Additionally, Nykaa's 'JustSayThanks' campaign aims to spark a conversation on women's discomfort with praise and encourages them to own the compliments that come their way. 

    Altogether, these campaigns imagine a world where genders are equal—free from biases, stereotypes, and discrimination. Here's a look at a few other brand campaigns that we came across:

    Urban Company

    Nykaa 

    Coca Cola 

    ixigo 

    MakeMyTrip

    Vistara

    Goibibo 

    Zomato 

    PregaNews 

     

    Godrej 

     

    Ring

     

    Steadfast Nutrition 

     

    Abhibus 

     

    NueGo India 

     

    Seasoul Cosmetics 

     

    Motilal Oswal 

     

    Luminous India 

     

