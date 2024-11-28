Zepto & Shaadi.com's billboard inspires a flurry of witty brand banter

Outdoor advertising has once again brought witty copywriting to the spotlight and the recent side-by-side billboards by Zepto and Shaadi.com are proof of its power to spark conversations and captivate audiences. The quick-commerce company and the matrimonial platform delivered a witty brand banter, cleverly highlighting their unique propositions.

On one billboard, Zepto announced the arrival of ethnic wear brand Manyavar with its signature promise, delivery in just 10 minutes. Meanwhile, Shaadi.com cheekily chimed in on the adjoining hoarding, reminding everyone that finding the perfect groom takes a bit more time and effort.

Shaadi.com’s founder, Anupam Mittal, couldn’t resist sharing the viral moment on LinkedIn, celebrating the clever juxtaposition as an example of brand co-creation. But the real fireworks started in the comments section.

Mittal tagged Zepto co-founder Aadit Palicha, playfully asking, “Want a vadhu (bride)?” Palicha quipped back, “I’m married to Zepto.” Mittal, keeping the humour flowing, teased, “Kyun pet par laat maar rahe ho?”

Then came the ultimate mic-drop moment: Palicha responded, “Mom LinkedIn par hai! Let’s take this offline.” Not to be outdone, Zepto co-founder Kaivalya V chimed in with sibling-like energy, adding, “Sending this to aunty.”

Executed by Dentsu India’s OOH agency Posterscope, the billboard not only stood out for its creativity but also drew in other brands like Faasos and CashKaro, who joined the fun with their own witty contributions.

This light-hearted exchange highlights the magic of outdoor ads when done right, showing that a touch of humour, a dose of creativity, and the ability to spark organic conversations can create truly unforgettable marketing moments. Let us take a look at all the brands that used this opportunity.

Hero

Ferns N Petal

Zee 5 shows

CashKaro

Bold Care

Faasos

GrabOn

Freecharge

Preganews

Truebrowns

Chitale Bandhu

Fiama India

Bblunt India

Lahori Zeera

Porter

EMotorad

Amaron

Tide India

inDrive

Goibibo

MARS

Oral-B

Jio Saavn