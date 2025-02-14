Valentine's Day campaigns 2025: Love goes beyond one-dimension

Valentine’s Day in today’s world is not just about candlelit dinners, red roses and grand declarations of love. It’s a day that encapsulates every shade of modern romance — from those who embrace the mushy theatrics to those stuck in situationships and even those who actively reject the notion of celebrating love on a designated day. Breakups, complicated emotions and self-love narratives now hold as much space as traditional romantic stories. Brands, ever attuned to cultural shifts, have stepped up their game by crafting campaigns that cater to every kind of Valentine’s Day observer, whether you are madly in love, rolling your eyes at the festivities or just treating it as another day on the calendar.

For example, Cadbury 5 Star, true to its long-standing 'Eat 5 Star, Do Nothing' philosophy, continues to champion those who dread the occasion. The brand has now gotten uncles to take over Valentine's Day so that the younger generation loses interest. Based on a hilarious cultural insight that trends lose their charm once the older generation adopts them, the campaign deploys ‘uncles’ to flood the day with exaggerated romantic gestures, effectively making Valentine’s Day uncool.

BigBasket’s campaign, on the other hand, takes an honest look at modern dating and its pitfalls. Rather than indulging in traditional romantic tropes, the campaign highlights common dating struggles — waiting for a reply, getting ghosted and navigating red flags. Instead of portraying a fairy-tale romance, it delivers a blunt yet humorous reality check that resonates with those tired of unrealistic expectations, tying this theme to the brand’s promise of timely and reliable deliveries.

Meanwhile, Prime Video India has taken a completely different yet equally engaging approach by transforming itself into ‘Premi Video.’ By reimagining its popular characters in exaggerated romantic avatars — turning Paatal Lok’s gritty Hathi Ram into the lovey-dovey ‘Saathi Ram’ or Mirzapur’s Gajgamini into a hopeless romantic — the platform blends pop culture with the spirit of Valentine’s Day. The campaign playfully nudges the audience to embrace the ‘cheesy’ side of romance, even if just for a laugh. Similarly, Swiggy Instamart’s nostalgia-driven campaign with Tusshar Kapoor revives a Bollywood classic, rebooting the ‘Tohfa Tohfa’ song, paying tribute to his father, Jeetendra, infusing it with humour and a modern twist, giving it a fun take on gifting during the season of love.

Across these campaigns, a few clear themes like humour is dominating the Valentine’s Day playbook, as brands recognise that modern audiences, particularly Gen Z and millennials, prefer wit over romance. Nostalgia is also playing a huge role, whether it’s tapping into pop culture references or reviving Bollywood’s iconic charm. Brands are acknowledging the broader spectrum of emotions associated with Valentine’s Day — whether that means celebrating love, embracing being single or making fun of the entire ordeal. Here’s a look at a few Valentine’s Day brand campaigns of the year.

