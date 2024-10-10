How to make a forgettable mental health day ad?

So, you want to create a mental health campaign that’s as predictable as the plot twist in a Hallmark movie? Perfect! Whether it's World Mental Health Day or a month-long campaign, here’s your ultimate guide to ensuring your campaign fades into the background like an extra in a low-budget sitcom.

Rainy windows, dark rooms & emo music

We get it. Mental health is sooo dark and mysterious, right? So make sure your ad looks like it’s shot inside a gothic mansion where the sun never shines. Think of every sad scene from a Karan Johar film – gloomy lighting, the protagonist gazing out into the rain, and an emotionally manipulative score in the background.

Pro tip: The gloomier the filter, the more serious you’ll seem. Bonus points if your music choice is as slow and depressing as a Monday morning meeting.

via GIFER

Pep talk solves everything

A simple hug can cure any disease, including mental health problems. No need to seek professional help because motivational speeches can do the trick as well. In the spirit of Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., make your protagonist the Sanjay Dutt of mental health, delivering a jaadu ki jhappi that will instantly fix everything.

Pro tip: For maximum effect, make sure the protagonist’s recovery is quick and clean. Because mental health issues resolve themselves in 30-second montages, right?

Mental health is seasonal

Mental health? Talk about it once a year. The rest of the year should only focus on big picture things like product launches and influencer-led campaigns. Talking about the issue on its dedicated day or month is the way to go. Mental health? See you again next year!

Pro tip: Once your mental health campaign ends, pretend the issue no longer exists until next year’s reminder pops up in your marketing calendar.

Stereotype away

Stick to the classics:

Depression? Everyone is bedridden and teary-eyed. Anxiety? People are either biting their nails or having full-blown panic attacks. And let’s not complicate things by including nuanced conditions like bipolar disorder, ADHD, or PTSD! Stick to extremes, because that’s what people expect mental health to look like. Remember how everyone in Bhool Bhulaiyaa just wrote off Manjulika as “possessed” without any serious discussion? Take that energy—mental health doesn’t need nuance when you’ve got a thrilling stereotype to lean on.

Pro tip: Don’t consult any actual experts or individuals with lived experience. That’s just too much effort when stereotypes are sitting right there!

Get a celeb involved

Audiences love it when celebrities are the face of everything. Imagine their favourite A-list star talking about their mental health journey, the audience will melt in a puddle of joy. If not an a-lister, an influencer-led campaign also does the trick these days. Just make sure the celebrity talks more about their next movie or endorsement deal than mental health, though. Priorities!

Pro tip: No need to mention actual mental health resources, just a popular face is enough to generate buzz.

Hashtag everything

Hashtags are the way to go these days, cause that is how you create ‘reach’ on social media. #MentalHealthMatters, #BreakTheStigma, #YouAreNotAlone, #WorldMentalHealthDay throw them all in there. In fact, if your entire campaign can be summarised in hashtags, you’ve nailed it!

Pro tip: As long as it trends, you have hit the jackpot!

But if you’re looking to truly stand out and make a meaningful impact, why not do the opposite of the usual cookie-cutter approach? Instead of relying on stereotypes and half-baked solutions, dive deep into authentic, relatable stories that resonate with real-life experiences. Showcase the complexity of mental health by featuring diverse narratives that reflect the varied journeys individuals face—without rushed resolutions or oversimplifications.

For example, Maybelline New York’s #BraveTogether campaign partnered with mental health organizations to provide resources and foster a supportive community for those facing anxiety and depression. This campaign prioritizes ongoing support and action, unlike your typical once-a-year token efforts.

And then there’s Dove’s Real Beauty campaign, which, while not solely focused on mental health, tackled the mental well-being associated with body image. By promoting self-acceptance and dismantling harmful beauty standards, Dove’s efforts have resonated with people in a way that is inclusive and empowering.

These campaigns prove that mental health advertising doesn’t have to be a fleeting moment for brand buzz. In a world where mental health discussions can sometimes feel like seasonal trends, your campaign can break the cycle. Challenge the stereotypes, and be a voice for nuance. Whether it’s partnering with mental health professionals, offering tangible resources, or simply showcasing the messiness of recovery, your campaign has the potential to truly connect with people.

So, if you want to avoid making a forgettable mental health ad, remember, that authenticity is your best strategy. Don’t wait for a special day or month, every day is an opportunity to make a difference in someone’s mental health journey.