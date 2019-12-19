Instagram Updates: Brand Collabs Manager & new policies

Brand Collabs Manager, a marketplace tool is now available, starting with a select group of creators on Instagram.

Brand Collabs Manager would aid Instagram creators to find partners that their audience might be interested in. Previously available only to Facebook creators, the tool lets creators search for like-minded brands looking to partner on content creation, source new deals, manage partnerships, and share insights.

Branded Content policies across the Facebook company have also been updated. Branded content that promotes goods such as vaping, tobacco products and weapons will not be allowed. Instagram will begin enforcement on this in the coming weeks.

Age-appropriate branded content that promotes goods such as alcohol or diet supplements will require special restrictions. These policies will go into effect next year.

Instagram has been vamping up its efforts to provide tools and resources for creators. In August, Facebook announced the ability to schedule Instagram posts through Facebook Creator Studio and an option for creators to cross-post IGTV videos on Facebook.

In September 2019, Instagram made Branded Content available for IGTV and in November 2019, the platform added new Spark AR Studio features and AR capabilities for creators such as Instagram AR Target Tracking, Native Slider, Templates and In-App Upload.

