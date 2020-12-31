SocialThrowback2020: Brand Saga Recap – Must-read advertising journeys that aged like fine wine

Amidst a year of many unexpectant, what remained constant was our focus to deliver advertising tales of iconic brands. In this Brand Saga Recap 2020, we curate a few extraordinary journeys that aced advertising like no other.

2020, the year schooled us with great leanings, experiences, and moreover marked the time that saw us all ‘changing’ to adapt to the New Normal. The A&M industry too felt the ripples of COVID-19 but did not bend down and stood tall against the challenges. Campaigns were being created while working from home. We too churned out interesting stories time and again to convey the needful. With the Brand Saga Recap 2020 we present to you a list of brand advertising tales that deserved to be told.

In January we penned down how one of television’s greatest quiz shows- Kaun Banega Crorepati, aced advertising and popularised the phenomenon of reality shows. One can attribute the success of Brand KBC to the choice of ambassador, the compelling campaigns, and the creator’s choice of marketing it as a ‘Reservoir of Knowledge’ – something Indians are always looking for.

The magnificent Idea Cellular advertising journey was captured in a two-part-series capturing its remarkable marketing formula since its inception. Adding some chatpatapan to the series was Kurkure where we traversed through the breakthrough brand expedition which aimed at breaking the clutter and brought families together to share their own ‘Kurkure’ moments, one ad a time.

When COVID-19 paralyzed the whole ecosystem, we commemorated one of the highly successful health communication campaigns in India – Pulse Polio- ‘Do boond Zindagi Ke’. The drive helmed by the then ruling government with an equal contribution from Amitabh Bachan as the brand ambassador and Ogilvy & Mather (now Ogilvy) as the creative partner worked towards eradicating an epidemic.

The year also witnessed a few new-age brands like Manyavar shining bright owing to its smart advertising. The winter season brought with its the necessity for a cold cream and thus we too voyaged through Pond’s Cold Cream advertising journey – the brand which refuses to age.

The MDH Masala advertising journey paid tribute to Late Mahashay Dharampal Gulati a.k.a ‘Dadaji’ who donned multiple hats that of a marketer, mascot, and product innovator to make the brand story reach every nook and corner of India.

Let’s take a look at more such iconic advertising journeys that gifted us with unforgettable campaigns and memories to treasure and laud.

…and with this its a wrap for Brand Saga 2020. We promise to return with the advertising journeys of more legendary brands – old and new – uncovering stories never told before. Stay tuned.

