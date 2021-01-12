Snapchat reportedly filed a patent for Events

The new feature, Events has been in the testing phase and is being developed since 2019, the patent filing of this feature by Snapchat describes its development and functionality so far.

The feature was first uncovered by reverse-engineer Jane Manchun Wong from a new app release from Snap, and the patent summary has been reported by Patent Drop, sharing more details about Events and its development by Snapchat.

The screenshots shared by Wong showed the Events feature to be placed in the Profile Management menu, users can name an invite, time and place of the event, and add more info. Users who receive the invite can swipe up on the invite to join a group chat for the event.

Snapchat is building Event Invites



Swipe up on a invite to join a group chat for the event pic.twitter.com/8yad1Ji6EI — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 7, 2019

Also Read: Snapchat launches Global Partner Solutions program for advertisers

Patent Drop also shares that an Event Invite can be overlaid on a post, as a sticker or a filter, Avatars of the attendees of an event will be shown on Snap Maps. Photos clicked and videos shot, will be automatically added to the Group Chat.

Snapchat recently also launched a slightly similar feature in the past year called Minis, which are bite-sized utilities that turn solitary activities into a virtual social experience and aid in planning outdoor activities such as going to a movie or attending a festival.

Snapchat had partnered with Atom to enable users to book tickets for a movie and plan a movie night. The platform also collaborated with Coachella and integrated a feature to help co-ordinate which artists to see at the music festival.

Comments