Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Burger King, Oreo, and more

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features Burger King unveiling new visual identity, Ziva making an advertorial debut with dad Dhoni in #OreoPlayPledge campaign, the advertising journey of Google India with Brand Saga, New Year campaigns, and more.

Campaigns

#UninterruptedPleasure: Pee Safe launches Domina female condoms

To promote Domina, Pee Safe has launched a campaign film and is engaging in various advocacy efforts on social media. Read more here.

Burger King unveils new visual identity

With the rollout starting in early 2021, the new Burger King identity will be implemented at restaurant locations across the world over the next few years. Read more here.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund conveys the importance of advice with new campaign

As part of its #AdviceZarooriHai campaign series, Edelweiss Mutual Fund has launched an investor education film this New Year, emphasizing the multiplier effect of good advice. Read more here.

#OreoPlayPledge: Ziva makes advertorial debut with dad Dhoni

To promote the #OreoPlayPledge campaign, Oreo has roped in Cricketer MS Dhoni and his daughter Ziva as brand ambassadors. Read more here.

Parachute Advansed ‘s Pongal campaign celebrates women who choose to be themselves

Showcasing different hair looks that exemplify different forms of expression, Parachute Advansed urges women to express their authentic self this Pongal. Read more here.

Long Reads

Brand Saga: Google India’s quest of ‘Reuniting’ humanity with heart-warming tales

“A tech giant but an emotional brand”, the Google India Advertising Journey is the epitome of carving beautiful narrations to drive home the brand message, creating legacy for the brand in a short span. Read more here.

Inside: Bumble India’s efforts of making socially distant dating fun…

A look at the Bumble Marketing strategy, as the brand creates new campaigns to tread the trying waters of COVID-19, keeping the social activity of dating, virtually alive. Read more here.

Scroll Through

Brands take the video route to initiate New Year marketing plan

Few brands have taken the New Year spirit a notch higher from the customary creatives and released video campaigns to kickstart 2021. Read more here.

Get onboard the express filled with Deepika Padukone Campaigns

This express train takes you through the journey of Deepika Padukone as a celebratory brand endorser and lines up the captivating views of her notable campaigns. Read more here.

Tap to enter the house party filled with New Year creatives

Welcome to the house party of New Year creatives, where the unpleasant memories of the year that passed don’t last, and brands exhibit cheerful communications. Read more here.

#USvsIndia: Brands welcome the first trend of 2021

Brands are depicting the lingual difference between US and India with US v/s India creatives featuring product integrations and relatable situations. Read more here.

Comments