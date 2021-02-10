Brand campaigns leverage real-life celebrity couples to tell realistic stories

Celebrity couples don’t just sell a product or service on behalf of a brand, they bring along the warmth of real-life to the campaigns, taking its credibility a notch higher.

Brands have been leveraging celebrity endorsements for a long time now. Their fame and fanbase add unmatchable glamour to the narrative. Such collaborations help both — the brands reach a more diverse audience and the celebrity witnessing a hike in their commercial value. All this is doubled, with the additional layer of credibility, when a brand signs celebrity couples for their campaigns.

From the evergreen Amitabh & Jaya to Virat & Anushka a few months before their wedding — the magic of celebrity couples in brand campaigns has persisted through the years.

Last year due to the hardships of the pandemic, such narratives had become even more important with people craving relatable content that was rooted in a shared reality. Campaigns featuring Kareena and Saif can be seen as examples of this phenomenon.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, we bring you a list of brands that had benefitted from adding celebrity couples to the mix.

Manyavar

D’Decor

Cheetos

Whirlpool

Prestige

Vectus Industries

Google

Tanishq

LG

Amazon

PC Jeweller

Jio

Pregakem

My Lloyd

Lux

