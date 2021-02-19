Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Tupperware & more

Here’s to another week of some impressive social media campaigns that were rolled out along with some editorial pieces by Social Samosa.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features Amazon Alexa, Tupperware, OPPO, Valentine’s Day 2021 campaigns, and more.

Long Reads

For the love of dogs: Ganesh Ramani decodes Pedigree marketing strategy

With Ganesh Ramani of MARS Petcare, we decode the Pedigree India marketing strategy and the role of social media in category penetration. Read more here.

Brand Saga: Ghadi Detergent, emergence of a ‘mass brand’ from the bylanes of UP

Facing giants like Surf, Wheel, and Nirma, the ‘clock’ stayed far from ceding. We write about the Ghadi Detergent advertising journey this week, which is as vigorous as the brand’s willpower to rise up to the challenges. Read more here.

Scroll Through

Valentine’s Day: Brands celebrate with stories of love

Valentine’s Day campaigns 2021 see brands going all out to spread love in a world of turmoil and uncertainty. Read more here.

12 strategies book publishers use to build communities on Instagram

We take a look at the Instagram strategies of various Indian & Global book publishers to decode practices that help them strengthen their commercial prospects. Read more here.

Campaigns

Amazon Alexa ’s anniversary campaign brings stories from users across India

The poetry in the new Alexa campaign celebrating the AI’s third anniversary has been written by in-house team members and the ad films are produced by Good Vibes Entertainment LLP. Read more here.

Tupperware celebrates 25 years in India with new campaign

The ‘Choose Good Every Day’ campaign by Tupperware entails the brand’s manifesto and is a reinforcement of what it has stood for in the past years. Read more here.

ICC initiates a multi-lingual campaign #CWC11Rewind

ICC is celebrating the ten-year anniversary of India’s triumph in the 2011 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup with a series of content pieces and iconic highlights from the yesteryears, produced in Hindi and English, with #CWC11Rewind. Read more here.

OPPO combines Imtiaz Ali’s storytelling with Reno5 Pro 5G’s features to create an immersive and inspiring campaign

Shot and edited on the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G, the latest campaign is a testimony to the features and capabilities of the new smartphone. Read more here.

Global Samosa

It’s a people thing: UK Bank Halifax relaunches brand positioning in new campaign

The campaign illustrates the promise Halifax is making to its customers, to give them a more human banking experience across touchpoints. Read more here.

Ryan Reynolds uses dry humour in new Mint Mobile ad

The latest ad film by Ryan Reynold’s Mint Mobile covers the story of a man who forgot his Bitcoin password. Read more here.

Ads for All: Inclusive marketing comes of age with Audio descriptions this Super Bowl

With Tide becoming the first brand to air a spot with audio descriptions during Super Bowl, we take a look at what brands stand to win with inclusive advertising. Read more here.

