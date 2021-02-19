Social Media News Round Up: Growing popularity of Clubhouse & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by the new app on the block, Clubhouse growing popular by the minute, YouTube announcing pre-publishing checks for creators, Shopify integrating with Facebook and Instagram Shops, and more.

All you need to know about the FOMO-inducing social media app, Clubhouse

In between the tons of social media apps being developed and launched, ever so often, one app disrupted the whole competitive space. After TikTok, several had been wondering what could it be… Clubhouse is showing strong signs of being the next one. Read more here.

YouTube to introduce pre-publish checks for creators

To cut down restrictions on videos posted by creators, YouTube will be launching the access for pre-publish checks before a video is posted. Read more here.

Facebook to reduce political content in the News Feed

Acting on the feedback given by several groups of users, Facebook will decrease the amount of political content shown in the News Feed, starting with a testing phase of the update which is now live in US for limited users. Read more here.

YouTube announces a bi-weekly report for updates on Shorts

The report by YouTube would highlight creator success stories with Shorts, product updates, tutorials, best practices for the format, and more of such tips in an infographic format. Read more here.

Facebook & Instagram Shops integrate with Shopify to introduce new payment option

Powering the Checkout feature on Facebook & Instagram Shops, currently live in the US, Shop Pay is the new payment option available to complete orders within the apps. Read more here.

