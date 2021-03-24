Tanishq marks the wedding season with ‘When it Rings True’ campaign

Conceptualized by Lowe Lintas, the 90-second Tanishq brand film aims to promote its range of engagement rings to celebrate the moment of togetherness, this wedding season.

Tanishq has launched a wedding season campaign to promote its exclusive range of engagement rings with a heart-warming digital film, highlighting the moment when it rings true.

Conceptualized by Lowe Lintas, the 90-second brand film celebrates a very special moment that every couple cherishes as true love and brilliance of such moments deserve to be celebrated with timeless diamond rings that imbibe trust and togetherness forever. The film shines a light on a very special and sweet moment that every couple treasures for life – a moment #WhenItRingsTrue of the perfect love.

The slice of life Tanishq wedding season campaign captures the story of how just one moment made them realize that they were meant to be together! The soothing touch of the background score used in the film infuses more emotions that add to the intended charm.

Speaking about the campaign, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, GM – Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Ltd, said “There comes a moment in our lives that defines the love of a lifetime and often that very moment overwhelms us with emotions that bind us with our partner for life. We believe that in that one precious moment when you realize that you have truly found the one… in that moment #WhenItRingsTrue…you have found not just a partner, but a best friend, a confidante, and a soulmate! And our Engagement film is our sincere attempt to reflect upon the priceless moment ‘When It Rings True’ of the relationship nestled in the everlasting aura of love.”

“Young couples today want Engagement rings that truly embody their personality and are a true reflection of the perfect love they share with their partners. A Tanishq Engagement ring is perfect for those whose love stories are blossoming and who are envisioning a life together. We present our stunning range of Engagement rings in designs to celebrate the start of this beautiful journey of togetherness with the moment that seals their memories and treasures them in the most special way”, she adds.

Quoting the film, Sagar Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas says, “When it rings true is a moment that a lot of us have lived in our lives. It’s a time when you are excited about a change in your life stage, those butterflies in the belly make you wonder are things happening too soon. It’s a delicate emotion that needs a nudge from you partner. That’s what this story does. Also since these are Engagement Rings, the idea sits beautifully on the emotion.”

