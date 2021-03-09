Testing: Twitter develops an ‘Undo Send’ button for Tweets

Tech giant and social media platform Twitter is reportedly testing an Undo option which allows the user to revoke or rectify their tweet before it is finally published.

Jane Manchun Wong, a Hong Kong-based tech blogger and an app developer took to Twitter to reveal that the social media giant is testing an ‘Undo Send’ button that shall enable the user to take their tweet back in the time span of close to 6 seconds after they have pressed the send option.

Wong disclosed this using a GIF which had a grammatically inaccurate Tweet, and read: “I has the best grammar on world.” The feature shall prove to be helpful when it comes to retracting or amending tweets, and scanning them for the last time before they are actually posted. Moreover, the tool is also supposed to be an attempt at curtailing impulsive tweeting behaviour.

Twitter is working on “Undo Send” timer for tweets pic.twitter.com/nS0kuijPK0 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 5, 2021

Though this is not exactly the edit button everyone requested, the ‘Undo Send’ button might impact the way Twitteraties behave.

The news had an amaze element to it as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reportedly claimed in the past that the giant would ‘probably never’ initiate such an option. Dorsey retorted and said that the feature could be misused to spread fake news or mislead people. The edit button debacle picked the pace back in 2018 when American socialite Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter and stated, “I had a very good convo with @jack this weekend at Kanye’s bday and I think he really heard me out on the edit button.”

The revelation comes nearly 10 days after Twitter launched warning prompts for harmful content, and is currently being tested on iOS devices. The attempt was made to curtail hate speech and allowed the users to ‘edit’, ‘send’, or ‘delete’ their tweets.

