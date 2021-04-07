Case Study: How Nutella India engagement campaign leveraged personalization to reach millions on World Nutella day

With the ‘Your Jar, Your Way’ engagement campaign, Nutella India attempted to leverage the love for the product across Facebook and Instagram to celebrate World Nutella Day with the Nutella Fans.

This case study explores how Nutella India executed an engagement campaign on the occasion of World Nutella Day where they involved the product fans in personalizing their jars, leveraging the brand microsite and digital platforms.

Category Introduction

Nutella enjoys a leadership position in the global spread market and is one of the Ferrero Group’s iconic brands. The company is amongst the market leaders of the Sweet Packaged Foods market worldwide and is today one of the leading companies in the chocolate and confectionery segment in India. Since 2011, Nutella in India has aimed to bring smiles to all generations at the breakfast table. Today, the popular hazelnut spread is available in around 160 countries worldwide.

The Indian Chocolate Spreads category is growing at a fast pace due to the increase in consumption at home and is further expected to grow faster as families stay together more than ever. In India, Nutella is one of the leading brands in the Indian chocolate spreads category and is witnessing steady growth.

Brand Introduction

NUTELLA Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa has an unbeatable taste that aims to start consumers’ day on a tasty note and bring cheer to his life. Nutella’s continuous effort is to provide high-quality ingredients in the product and drive an unmistakably differentiated taste experience for consumers worldwide.

The versatility of Nutella during breakfast is seen in different regions of India as people try different recipes and love sharing their creative recipes on social media handles, e.g. Nutella dosa, Nutella pancakes, Nutella paratha, etc.

Summary

An event created by the fans for the fans – a day dedicated to Nutella for showcasing the love for the brand. Over the years, ‘World Nutella Day’ has received an immense amount of love from its fans across the world.

With a thought to add more joy to their celebrations this year, Nutella India introduced a social media engagement campaign, ‘Your Jar, Your Way’. The brand realized that there is a no bigger joy for a Nutella fan than owning their own Nutella personalized jar. So, this World Nutella Day, the brand aimed to engage with the Nutella fans and offered them the opportunity to print their personalized jars through the campaign.

Problem Statement/Objective

The campaign objective was to drive engagement with the Nutella fans on World Nutella Day, increase their love for Nutella and offer them a unique and enjoyable brand experience.

Brief

The brief was to increase engagement and brand love for Nutella and create an engaging Digital Campaign that would resonate with Nutella fans and encourage them to celebrate World Nutella Day.

Creative Idea

The creative idea was to provide Nutella fans with personalized jars through the social media campaign ‘Your Jar, Your Way’ on World Nutella Day by inviting entries expressing their love for Nutella.

Challenges

The brand needed to be mindful of the current pandemic situation and create an impact without physical personal interaction/activation in stores. Hence, it used digital as a medium to engage with the consumers.

Execution

The campaign ‘Your Jar, Your Way’ involved participation from Nutella fans on the Nutella India microsite along with their own Facebook and Instagram social media handles.

To participate, Nutella fans had to log in to the brand microsite, upload their photo and pick one of their favourite filters while entering the names to personalize their Nutella jars their way. After following the official Instagram and Facebook pages of Nutella India, they had to upload the images of their personalized jars on Instagram/Facebook feeds. This was to be followed by filling in the details of the hashtag line – #ILoveNutellaBecause while tagging the brand in the social media posts and including another hashtag, #WorldNutellaDay.

As part of the initiative, the participants also had to keep their profile public till 10th February 2021.

To drive the participation, the brand had promoted the activity with around 17 creatives, mostly in video format across social media handles and OTT platforms that included Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Zee5, and SonyLiv.

The top 25 winners of Nutella India ‘Your Jar, Your Way’ engagement campaign could win exciting prizes in the form of Special World Nutella Day Personalized Jars and a Fan box comprising NUTELLA Merchandises.

Specifically, for OTT promotions, the brand had targeted the audience in the top metros. It amplified the campaign through 25s video promotion to explain the mechanism to participate in the contest and win big. The brand successfully garnered ~14 Mn views during the promotion period.

Ranveer Singh, whose Nutella love is no secret, also joined the celebration on social media. This created more engagement among the consumers and helped the brand extend itself to a larger audience.

Results

Quantitative

The campaign garnered 100 Million Impressions with an overall reach of 36 Million on Digital

As part of the personalized jar activity, the brand received around 8000 photo uploads in a 2-weeks time

It also resulted in an overall presence of about 100+ Mn in the digital ecosystem

Qualitative

An exponential increase in brand love during the period with celebrities Ranveer Singh, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra joining in the celebrations

Overall 10 million interactions across digital platforms. Additionally, the campaign witnessed participation from other brands as well.

Quote

Vidya Sagar Singh, Head of Marketing, Nutella India, said, “Nutella is one of the most loved brands by consumers worldwide as well as in India. Nutella fans’ enthusiasm to celebrate World Nutella Day motivated us to introduce an innovative campaign – “Your Jar, Your Way”, a unique way of giving the love back to Nutella fans by inviting them to personalize their own Nutella jars. Our campaign on Nutella got a further impetus as many Bollywood and international celebs joined in the celebrations, showcasing their love for Nutella.”

Comments