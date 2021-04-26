Facebook community resources for COVID-19 relief help and services

As India witnesses a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, Facebook and WhatsApp extend support to people in need with several community groups to offer help at a time of crisis.

At a time when the second wave of COVID-19 looms large in the country, people express solidarity and leverage Facebook and WhatsApp to extend support and assistance to people in need through various community groups and services.

If there is a crisis, there are many communities, making an effort to help people with medical help, guidance, and facilities. Here’s the list of the community groups active on Facebook and WhatsApp, across India…

Community Groups:

Humankind Global (previously Caremongers)

Platform: Facebook

Facebook Group Link: Click here.

Click here. Expected support: The group connects people who need something and people who are willing to offer help.

World Maratha Organization

Platform: Facebook

Facebook Group Link : Click here.

: Click here. Expected support: Any support related to Medical help such as blood, plasma, hospital support, especially Covid

Network Capital

Platforms: Facebook and WhatsApp

Facebook and WhatsApp Group Link : Click link 1, link 2

: Click link 1, link 2 Expected support : 24*7 volunteer-led efforts, Mental health, COVID-19 resource collaboration, COVID-19 job support with free mentoring hours

Gurgaon Helpline and Gurgaon Food Freak

Platform: Facebook

Facebook Group Link : Click here

: Click here How to seek help?: Members help each other in finding hospital beds, medicine, plasma, doctors, and other information on an ongoing basis. In Gurgaon Food Freak, home chefs and members have come together to provide home-cooked food for COVID-struck families

From support on food and information of availability of beds, medicines, and plasma and more Locations available: Gurgaon

Gurgaon How to reach out?: One can post the query on the group while members help each other

Powai Women Networking (PWN)

Platform: Facebook

Facebook How to seek help?: By posting queries of all kinds directly on the group. Queries get answered almost instantly.

By posting queries of all kinds directly on the group. Queries get answered almost instantly. Expected support : The group name has the word ‘Powai’ but they extend support to members’ families in other cities such as Delhi, Bangalore, Jaipur, Indore, Lucknow and even in Singapore, Bangkok, amongst others. They provide medical help (suggestions for doctors), business support, pregnancy/maternity related, kids welfare, women issues, financial as well. The group has helped a lot of people find what they were looking for (oxygen, food, donor, injection, etc.), even outside of Mumbai.

Pune Covid Support Group

Platform: Facebook

Facebook Group Link: Click here

Click here How to seek help?: Directly post on the group. This group is made on two motives – seek help and support someone The idea is to share verified information and make Pune a COVID-free place soon.

To find availability of beds, information on injections, plasma donors, how to stay safe, and take self-care at home. Food, grocery, medicine support along with volunteers dropping things if needed. Locations available: Pune

Fittr-Care

Platform: Facebook

Facebook Group Link: Click here

Click here How to seek help?: This community aims to connect people who are seeking medical advice with doctors/experts during times of COVID-19

Guidance from doctors and support to check the availability of essentials, beds, oxygen, and plasma Locations available: Across India

