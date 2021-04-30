Social Media News Round Up: LinkedIn Learning Hub & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by LinkedIn announcing the launch of Learning Hub, a skill-building platform, Twitter, Pinterest, and Snapchat rolling out their Q1 2021 Reports for FY 2021, and more.

Key Takeaways from Snapchat Q1 2021 Report

The Snapchat Q1 2021 Report highlights significant updates for brands and advertisers, new functionalities, current engagement figures, and more. Read more here.

LinkedIn introduces LinkedIn Learning Hub in an effort to upgrade people’s skills

LinkedIn is planning to launch LinkedIn Learning Hub to help organizations upgrade and build their skills. Read more here.

Users can now listen to songs & podcasts from Spotify in the Facebook app

In partnership with Facebook, Spotify has launched a new miniplayer experience driven by social discovery, that will let users listen to audio available on Spotify without leaving the Facebook app. Read more here.

YouTube releases different layout options for the channel profile section on mobile

YouTube is experimenting with different layout options for the channel profile section on mobile to effectively convey to the users what the channel is all about. Read more here.

Key Takeaways from Pinterest Q1 2021 Report

The Pinterest Q1 2021 Report highlights significant updates for brands and advertisers, the platform’s current standing in FY 2021, and more. Read more here.

Facebook introduces new tools in an effort to help businesses connect with their customers

With businesses turning online for sales, Facebook introduces new tools and features to help businesses connect with their customers easily. Read more here.

YouTube experiments various features like Timed comments, mobile permissions, and more

YouTube releases features on Timed comments, mobile permissions, YouTube links, and updates on the Self-Certification feature of the platform. Read more here.

Twitter Updates: Vaccination Prompt & Professional Profiles

Twitter has launched two significant updates, one of them being an attempt to raise awareness about the COVID-19 vaccine and streamline access to related info. Read more here.

Key Takeaways from Twitter Q1 2021 Report

The Twitter Q1 2021 Report highlights significant updates for brands and advertisers, the platform’s expectations for the next quarter and the financial year, and more. Read more here.

Instagram launches the first edition of ‘Instagram Insider’ digital magazine

‘Instagram Insider’ digital magazine by Instagram highlights platform trends and influential creators’ content. Read more here.

Facebook to pay $5 million to journalists for being part of its new publishing platform

Facebook announces to pay $5 million to local journalists in an effort to encourage them to write independently on its new publishing platform. Read more here.

