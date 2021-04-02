Social Media News Round Up: LinkedIn Creator mode & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by LinkedIn announcing creator mode, Instagram launching ‘Remix’, a feature similar to ‘Duet’ on TikTok, and more.

LinkedIn introduces Creator Mode to help enhance follower base

Creator mode has been launched globally and aims to enable members with tools to prominently display their content, engage with their community, and build a following, for more visibility on the platform. Read more here.

LinkedIn launches features to customize Profile

As each professional on the platform has their own unique career path & skills, sharing one’s professional journey in an expressive way is integral for networking; for the same LinkedIn adds new features to the Profile. Read more here.

Instagram launches ‘Remix’ on Reels

Instagram announced a new feature, Remix, that allows users to interact with other Reels with their own video content playing alongside the existing Reel. The feature is on the lines of ‘Duet’ on TikTok. Read more here.

Testing: YouTube experiments with new designs dislike count & button

YouTube will be running a few tests with small groups of creators, in development of the display of dislike count, as a part of the response to creator feedback and targeted dislike campaigns. Read more here.

Facebook introduces tool to control what you see & share in News Feed

To give users control over the content surfacing in their News Feed, and who can interact with the posts they share, Facebook has launched a few features and tools. Read more here.

