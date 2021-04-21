Star Sports IPL Campaigns broadcasting native narratives

As the broadcaster of IPL, Star Sports has been launching campaigns that represent the sporting league in its natural state, and stay true to the essence of this homegrown fixture.

Star India has held IPL’s global media and digital broadcast rights since 2018. With one of the heftiest deals in the country that reserves these rights for a five-year period from 2018 to 2022, Star established itself as one of the biggest Sports broadcasters in the country, with a global consolidated bid of INR 16,347.50 Core. The campaigns by Star Sports reinvent themselves each year to leverage one of the most-watched leagues in the country.

The narratives tapped to portray a mix of storylines that span from the opportunistic foreground the league provides to up & coming talent, to the loyal enthusiasm of fans that does not fade away with passing time.

The 2019 campaign ‘Game Banayega Name’ by Star Sports created in collaboration with Taproot Dentsu, emerged from the roots of this league. The words inscribed on the VIVO IPL trophy in Sanskrit, “Yatra Pratibha Avsara Prapnotihi”, which means, “Where talent meets opportunity”, was the exact thought translated in the campaign.

More of such integral elements that dominate the popular culture surrounding the league, such as the lengths to which the fans go to show support for their favorite teams and their expression of love for the players such as Dhoni and Kohli, are also imbibed in a few adverts that paint the town red (or yellow).

Satirical takes on the past happenings and winning streaks are also portrayed with humorous campaigns that show the players in a different light.

Star Sports also keeps up with the PAN-India presence of the league and releases campaigns in vernacular languages, often featuring regional personalities.

The ‘Best v/s Best’ campaign, which is also one of the most successful ones was rolled out in multiple languages, establishing IPL as the league with a highly competitive and qualitative space. The campaign is conceived and conceptualized by the Star Sports Creative team, directed by Shlok Sharma in Bundelkhandi, Prakash Varma of Nirvana Films in Hindi, along with Vijay Praba Karan in Tamil.

The notion of IPL being a source of joy and bringing people together during gloomy times was tapped in the 2020 campaign ‘Ek Saath Waali Baat.’ The narrative also acknowledged the plight of essential workers and their fight against the pandemic contributing to keeping us safe.

India Ka Apna Mantra, the 2021 campaign conceptualized by the creative team of Star India, highlights the players redefining conventional rules of the game by drawing parallels between traditional outlooks that are continually modernized and improvised by the newer generations. The campaign includes one main advert – the musical track, and two more films featuring MS Dhoni.

More campaigns by Star Sports present native narratives.

