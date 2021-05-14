Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Truecaller, Pepsi, & more

Here’s to another week of some splendid social media campaigns rolled out along with editorial pieces by Social Samosa.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features the social media campaigns of Truecaller’s #BlockTimeForMom, Pepsi’s #GivingToughTimeAToughTime, Mother’s Day 2021 campaigns, and more.

Campaigns

Truecaller inspires us to #BlockTimeForMom with Mother’s Day campaign

Truecaller sends us a notification to identify the immeasurable value of a mother’s love with their latest campaign #BlockTimeForMom and encourages us to clear up our to-do list to give her the priceless gift of time. Read more here.

Pepsi campaign raises a toast to Indians amplifying COVID-19 relief efforts

Young India is carrying the broken infrastructure on its shoulders and contributing to several COVID-19 initiatives; the Pepsi campaign praises these acts of kindness and depicts how they are #GivingToughTimeAToughTime. Read more here.

Long Reads

COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness: YouTube’s content marketing play distributes authentic information

Here is how YouTube is partnering with health organizations, medical experts, brands, and creators to create and support a range of content properties on the platform to transmit COVID-19 vaccine information. Read more here.

Scroll Through

Mother’s Day 2021 campaigns that created hope amidst the Second Wave

With Mother’s Day 2021 campaigns brands attempt to celebrate every mother while spreading hope & joy during difficult times. Read more here.

When a doll attempts to change the world: Barbie’s inclusive social media strategy

With campaigns around empathy, representation, and the dream gap, Barbie is trying to create inclusive narratives on social media, one post at a time. Read more here.

Popularizing Print through Digital: How The Guardian campaigns reflect the paper’s perspectives

Put together with a strong pride for print, campaigns released by The Guardian are documentation of their legacy over the last 200 years. Read more here.

Global Samosa

Tourism New Zealand asks Australians to stop dreaming & just visit already

Created in partnership with Special Group Australia, the new campaign addresses the emotional longing among Australian tourists to visit New Zealand. Read more here.

Comments