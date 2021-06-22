Pepsi and Yashraj Mukhate creates a musical composition to beat the summer blues

In an extension to the ‘more refreshing experience to consumers’ brand ideology, Pepsi roped in Yashraj Mukhate to create a musical composition for the audience.

With the rising heat, Pepsi is all set to get the consumers grooving to its new musical campaign created by Yashraj Mukhate. Pepsi released the musical composition as an extension to its summer campaign starring Salman Khan’s ‘refreshing’ campaign released earlier in March this year. The new commercial running across digital, TV, and social media features Salman khan participating in a cheeky banter over a game of carrom to pull out a bottle of Pepsi as a result of the summer hotness exclaims ‘Whattay refreshing’.

With the release of the campaign, the brand aimed at offering a more refreshing proposition to consumers. Coinciding with the aim of the campaign, the tagline of the musical composition says ‘Bottle khol ke pi le, Pepsi aur bhi Zyada refreshing hai’. In the video shared on Instagram by Yashraj Mukhate, he can be seen creating music with a bottle of Pepsi which leads to a catchy and witty composition that encourages consumers to beat the summer blues, one bottle of Pepsi at a time.

Speaking about the collaboration, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead, Cola, said, “Pepsi has always been a consumer-centric brand with a finger on the pulse of today’s generation. With music and dance being key passion points of Gen Z, Yashraj’s creation matches with the brand’s ideologies. We look forward to having our audiences refresh themselves with this new composition, along with a chilled bottle of Pepsi.”

Over the next few days, the composition will also be popularized on the Internet by several other influencers like Avneet Kaur, Awez Darbar, Shehnaz Gill, Jannat Zubair, Dhanashree Verma, Gauhar Khan, and more. Yashraj shot to fame when his meme song of the serial Sath Nibana Sathiya went viral. Following which he became an internet sensation and even collaborated with various brands.

