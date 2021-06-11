Social Media News Round Up: YouTube Analytics updates & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social Samosa brings you all the latest social media news, platform updates, and trends dominating the digital ecosystem. Social media news this week was dominated by YouTube introducing new updates for Analytics, Facebook announcing the platform won’t be taking a share from creators’ revenue until 2023, and more.

Tinder launches ‘Block Contacts’ feature to help users avoid familiar faces

Tinder is rolling out a new feature that allows members to block personal contacts in the app, empowering them to confidently spark new connections while avoiding the awkwardness of a familiar face they would rather not see. Read more here.

YouTube adds 5 new updates to Analytics

YouTube is rolling out five new updates to creators’ analytics data, which provides insights into how users can engage with more focussed and personalized content. Read more here.

Snapchat launches Learn Language Lenses for 6 Indian languages

Snapchat launched ‘learn language’ lenses created by Lens Creator, Atit Kharel. The lenses help Snapchatters understand the basics of six Indian languages – Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, Telugu, and Kannada. Read more here.

Pinterest launches new shopping features

In an effort to improve the discoverability of products for merchants and improve the shopping experience for users, the newly launched features include a Shopping list, Shop from search, and more. Read more here.

Instagram & Facebook launch updates to boost creators’ business

With the introduction of updates like affiliate tools, new shop set up & more, Instagram and Facebook attempt to provide creators with a platform to connect with brands, earn money from their fans, and set up their online businesses. Read more here.

Facebook won’t be taking a share from creator revenue until 2023

Monetization features such as paid online events, fan subscriptions, that enable creators to earn revenue from Facebook and owned platforms will allow creators to withdraw their earnings without charging a fee or taking a share. Read more here.

Facebook Messenger introduces new chat themes and payment feature

New chat themes to enable customization of the conversation windows and a new QR code-enabled payment feature that allows users to send and receive money have been introduced to improve the Messenger experience. Read more here.

Global ads chief, Everson departs from Facebook

Facebook Inc (FB.O) promotions boss Carolyn Everson is leaving the organization, she said in a post on the online media stage on Wednesday. Read more here.

