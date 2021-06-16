The first edition of Voot Presents India’s Best Marketers & Planners (IBMP) Awards live now!

As we continue to brave the challenges amidst a pandemic, here’s a dose of motivation as we unveil the first edition of Voot Presents India’s Best Marketers and Planners (IBMP) awards 2021 – a platform to commemorate and honor marketers and media planners who toil, bringing forth some of the best work seen in the industry.

It is no secret that the pandemic brought forth unprecedented circumstances. As the A & M Industry braved past the mayhem, it was a daunting task that required individuals to go above & beyond, working remotely with limited resources. Even as the very definition of marketing evolved, these titans refused to back down and created work that is truly inspirational.

In a bid to recognize and honor these marketers and media planners, Social Samosa brings to you the first edition of Voot Presents India’s Best Marketers and Planners (IBMP) Awards 2021.

If 2020 and the ongoing year challenged the industry with obstacles, these industry stalwarts did the impossible through not just innovative and out-of-the-box ideas but newer and practical ways of executing initiatives. IBMP Awards is an effort by Social Samosa & Voot, to recognize the movers and shakers of the industry, who made it all happen.

The entries for the award will be evaluated by the esteemed jury panel on parameters such as Growth, Achievements, Innovation, and Impact.

So, what are you waiting for? All you media planners & marketers out there now is the time to exhibit your best work in front of industry veterans and contribute in creating a platform that lauds the work and the works, with just as much gusto. Nominate now!

Have more queries? Write to us at [email protected]. In case of suggestions, feel free to drop your comments below.

Comments