Brand Saga: Brooke Bond Red Label, serving ‘swaad apnepan ka’ one cup of chai a time

A perfect concoction of emotions, feelings, and fondness amalgamated in one teacup is more than enough to brighten up our mood anytime of the day. Delivering this combination for years is the Brooke Bond Red Label advertising journey whose stories never failed to melt our hearts.

As it continues to rain outside, we can’t help but snuggle inside the blanket, sip ‘garam masala chai’ and gorge on piping hot pakodas. For this week’s Brand saga we revisit the Brooke Bond Red Label advertising journey that did not only serve the flawless ‘tea’ but also aimed to create lifelong bonds with its consumers and bridge the gap between races and communities.

Brooke Bond Red Label Advertising Journey

From depicting family values, togetherness, and bonds created over a cup of tea to redefining ‘inclusiveness’ to handling backlash and trolls with ease, the Brooke Bond Red Label advertising journey panning hundred plus years brewed ‘swad apnepan ka’ – narrating stories of matter.

During the pandemic last year, Brooke Bond Red Label launched a TV commercial emphasizing the importance of compassion the time of crisis. As an extension to its ongoing campaign, ‘Taste of Togetherness’, the new TVC conceptualized by Ogilvy touched upon the passive hostility that we often observe prevailing in society, during this time.

In its earlier communication, Brooke Bond Red Label, like any other brand in the category, focused on family values and bonds created over a ‘cup of chai’. It was a hard product selling proposition set back then.

With taglines like ‘Piyo Toh Jaano to Jiyo Mere Lal to Pyaar Ka Pyaala to Swad Apnepan Ka‘ – HUL positioned Red Label as a tension diffuser to bring people closer. Various reports claim that Red Label’s advertising has particularly stood out for its clear and strong messaging.

In 2009, Brooke Bond added one more feather to its tea Red label variant by introducing Red Label Natural Care to the consumers. The communication followed what they stood for through the product.

While the causevertising wave was yet to hit the ad world and Tata Tea was already creating ripples with its ‘JaaGo Re’ campaign, Brooke Bond Red Label was quick to identify the gaps in its communication and decided to address issues that were yet to find their place in normal societal conversations. It all started in 2014 when the brand went on showcase how a ‘cup of chai’ can break barriers and bring people together of different religions.

Then came the path-breaking creation of India’s first transgender band – Six Pack Band where the purpose was to encourage people to be more inclusive and accepting, irrespective of culture, gender, and other differences.

The band thereafter went onto win many accolades nationally and internationally. The team at Mindshare Fulcrum, Y-Films, and Brooke Bond Red Label took it ahead creating many more versions of the band roping in popular faces such as Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Sonu Nigam, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Tiger Shroff.

In March 2020, Brooke Bond Red Label tea and Ogilvy India teamed up to create a campaign showing how being physically distant doesn’t mean we have to remain emotionally distant. The video aimed to address the negligence faced by the transgender community and why compassion is the only way forward.

Built on the insight that even though the pandemic has forced us to stay isolated from others, and the loneliness has taken a toll on many, the campaign highlighted that we still find that connection with others despite keeping our physical distance and maintaining safety protocols.

Connection breeds compassion, and we can all use more compassion and kindness for one another during this difficult time. The brand’s purpose has always been to make India inclusive for all and the Brooke Bond Red Label advertising journey truly reflects its determination to achieve the same.

Take a detailed look at the Brooke Bond Red Label advertising journey and its digital marketing strategy here.

