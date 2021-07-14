Brands react to Zomato’s ‘Dhak Dhak Horela’ moment

As Zomato IPO creates buzz among investors, the food tech company is leaving no stone unturned in creating buzz around it online, wherein a few brands also joined the party.

Food aggregator Zomato today launched its three-day initial public offering (IPO) with a fresh issue of equity shares and reportedly, large corporates have already bid for the shares. Concluding on July 16, the IPO is considered as a major boost to the Indian start-up ecosystem and is touted to be one of the largest in issue size. Sharing the excitement on Twitter, Zomato put out a tweet quoting the famous Baburao and what followed later was another joyous series of replies from brands.

mereko to aisa dhak dhak horela hai — zomato (@zomato) July 14, 2021

Many companies came in support and showed solidarity towards the momentous occasion and Zomato, encouraging it to dream even bigger. The social media managers got their creative juices flowing with witty replies adding a dash of pun to the comments.

Chill karo, humare saath subah ki ChaIPO — Kotak Securities Ltd (@kotaksecurities) July 14, 2021

Don't worry @zomatoin, if heart ki dhak dhak is under 85 bpm then all is well! #KeepAWatch on it with the #GOQiiSmartVital and all the best! — GOQii (@GOQii) July 14, 2021

Brands including Treebo Hotels, Kotak Securities Ltd, Urban Company, PAUSE, GOQII asked Zomato to sit back and relax assuring the food delivery major of everything falling in place.

Sending you some * Dahi & Sugar * — Treebo Hotels (@TreeboHotels) July 14, 2021

Abhi toh massage SEBI relax nahi ho paaoge warna abhi bhej dete.



All the best! Rooting for team @zomato and @deepigoyal https://t.co/AYvf3NGXYI — Urban Company (@urbancompany_UC) July 14, 2021

Zomato is the first among Indian online food aggregators and the first from a long list of Indian unicorn startups to launch an IPO, after which the company’s valuation is expected to grow at an unprecedented rate.

Hailed by many as one of the great marketing case studies in the future, Zomato IPO has created ripples in the financial markets as onlookers play the wait and watch game on how the move drives its brand equity going forward. On a side note, the moment gave yet another opportunity for the marketing community to come together and offer a hand of support with some pun-ny twists.

