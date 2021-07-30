Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Pepsi, TATA Tea Premium & more

Here’s to another week of social media campaigns rolled out along with editorial pieces by Social Samosa.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features Pepsi’s salute to Kargil War heroes, Tata Tea Premium’s new campaign, and how brands celebrated Parent’s Day 2021, and more.

Campaigns

Pepsi salutes the brave hearts of India on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Inspired by the story of Capt. Vikram Batra Pepsi has Released a tribute voiced by martyr Vikram Batra’s twin brother, Vishal Batra Honoring the valor of India’s Kargil heroes. Read more here.

Friends Adult Diapers creates awareness around adult incontinence with #FearOfFalling

#BreakTheFall campaign launched by Nobel Hygiene highlights the risk senior citizens face while using the washroom, alone at night. It aims to educate the audience about incontinence among the elders so that necessary steps can be taken. Read more here.

Tata Tea Premium releases hyper-local campaign for Maharashtra & Mumbai markets

Conceived by Mullen Lintas, the campaign film for the Maharashtra market celebrates the multi-faceted women of the region and the ad film for Mumbai focuses on the humane side of Mumbaikars. Read more here.

Long Reads

Spends & Trends: Experts project Tokyo Olympics AdSpends between INR 75-INR 100 Cr

One of the biggest sports leagues to have happened in the post-pandemic world, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 arena has caught the eye of marketers, with AdSpends estimated around INR 75-100 Crore; these numbers could go even higher, experts project. Here’s a detailed look at the spending trends. Read more here.

Brand Saga: Tupperware India, the brand that humanized ‘dabbas’

This Thursday we walk down the memory lane with the Tupperware India advertising journey, understanding how this brand became an audience favorite and a part of the daily lingo to the point that Tupperware memes are till date a rage. Read more here.

Scroll through

Here’s how brands celebrated Parents Day 2021…

Tales that spread positivity and celebrate the endless deeds that our parents do have been projected in a much simplified way along with creatives and campaigns. Read more here.

Tokyo Olympics campaigns that cheer on the Indian contingent…

Brands put their best foot forward to support the Indian contingent and bringing out campaigns that vitalize team spirit and pay tribute to the heroes representing the nation at the Tokyo Olympics. Read more here.

Throwback

Independence day campaigns that struck a chord

India celebrates its 73rd Independence Day this August and as the country preps to solemnize the day, Social Samosa does a #throwback to a few Independence Day campaigns that indulged in creativity. Read more here.

9 Raksha Bandhan campaigns of the yesteryears

The significance of Raksha Bandhan used to be highlighted in all the Raksha Bandhan campaigns by brands before, where they urged people to send flowers, chocolates, and gifts to their siblings. Read more here.

