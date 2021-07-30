Social Media News Round Up: Pinterest monetization update, & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social Samosa brings you all the latest social media news, platform updates, and trends dominating the digital ecosystem. Social media news this week was dominated by Twitter bringing new features for Tokyo Olympics’ conversations, Instagram’s sensitive content control, and more.

Twitter Tests: Up & Down Vote Button & Voice Transformer

Twitter is testing two significant features which include up and down vote buttons in the beta phase for research on the relevance of replies and a voice tool for Spaces. Read more here.

Instagram rolls out sensitive content controls for users

With the latest Instagram-sensitive content controls, users now will have the choice to decide what kind of content is sensitive to them and how much of the sensitive content appears on their Explore page. Read more here.

Key Takeaways from Snapchat Q2 2021 Report

The Snapchat Q2 2021 Report highlights significant updates for brands and advertisers, new functionalities and inclusions, daily active usage, and more. Read more here.

Facebook apps to enable Olympics content discovery

As users around the world experience elevated interest in the commencement of the Tokyo Olympics, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp launch feature to simulcast highlights, disseminate information, and more. Read more here.

Twitter brings new features for real-time conversations around Tokyo Olympics

To aid conversations around Tokyo Olympics, Twitter will feature premium content and real-time reactions around the event with new tools and updates. Read more here.

YouTube Updates: Live Chat Polls, Green Screen for Shorts & more

The latest updates by YouTube for creators on the platform focus on tools that aim to improve communication with viewers such as Live Chat Polls, offer exclusivity to the subscriber base, streamline Shorts creation, and more. Read more here.

Instagram releases updates for users under 16

Instagram has announced new updates that would be made to the experience of users under the age of 16, following the flak received when they announced a version of Instagram for juvenile users. Read more here.

Pinterest introduces monetization & brand partnership opportunities for creators

Pinterest has initiated a few income-generating streams and monetization features for creators on the platform to earn through their content, partnerships, and affiliate programs. Read more here.

Facebook launches Campaign Ideas Generator for businesses

As several brands and small businesses struggle with creative solutions, Facebook has rolled out Campaign Ideas Generator, a tool that would provide campaign ideas, pre-made assets, and additional resources. Read more here.

