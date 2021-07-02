Social Media News Round Up: Twitter’s new ad unit & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social Samosa brings you all the latest social media news, platform updates, and trends dominating the digital ecosystem.

Social media news this week was dominated by Twitter’s launch of a premium video ad unit, Pinterest receiving TAG certification on brand safety, and more.

LinkedIn formally joins EU Commission’s Code of Conduct on countering hate speech

LinkedIn has formally signed up to the European Commission’s (EU) Code of Conduct on Countering Illegal Hate Speech Online, in an attempt to maintain the safety of the users and keep the conversations on LinkedIn courteous and professional. Read more here.

YouTube shares an update on unlisted videos

YouTube has made a few changes to the visibility and discoverability of unlisted videos as a part of a security update to the system that generates new YouTube Unlisted links. Read more here .

Pinterest improves brand safety with TAG certification

Pinterest has received brand safety certification from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), a global certification body that aims to fight criminal activity and protect brand safety in digital advertising. Read more here.

Facebook introduces Bulletin for independent writers

Facebook is launching Bulletin, a platform for independent writers who want to monetize their work through a set of publishing and subscription tools. Read more here.

Twitter updates 2FA for stronger security of accounts

Twitter users now have the option to use security keys as their only form of two-factor authentication or 2FA, as a way to keep their Twitter account secure. Read more here.

Twitter announces new premium video ad unit

Catering to the decreasing attention span of the audience, the latest launch of the 15-seconds view buying model would enable advertisers to disseminate concise messages to garner quality views, through their video ad on Twitter. Read more here.

Comments