Twitter Trends Report: 6 keywords that are driving conversations

The Report and its findings are aimed at informing marketers of evolving trends to help them craft culturally relevant campaigns. The insights include content hooks that work on the platform such as conversations around ‘Wellbeing’ and ‘Creator Culture’.

Twitter Trends Report 2021 is based on a study of conversations on the service, outlines six broad themes that shape consumer conversations and culture in India. Conversations are core to Twitter, with moments driving engagement on a range of topics in real-time.

Commenting on the Twitter Trends Report, Preetha Athey, Head of Marketing at Twitter India, shared, “Twitter is the conversational layer of the Internet which means it provides an intimate glimpse into consumer behavior. An analysis of the millions of Tweets we see every day gives us a window into the culture and how it’s evolving. The Twitter Trends India Report captures such enduring cultural conversations and attitudes that are shaping our future. This report also taps into various trends to give brands insights into what’s on people’s minds, what matters to them, and how they can lean into these conversations to stay ahead of the curve.”

Trends:

Wellbeing: The past year has meant prioritizing care for ourselves and each other is critical. It has redefined wellbeing to mean active focus on emotional, physical and mental health. Therefore, within the Wellbeing umbrella, the top three sub-trends to emerge are Self-Care (+88%), Health and Fitness (+103%), and Mental Health Matters (+150%). #SelfLove, #LoveYourSelf, #GoodHealth, and MentalHealthMatters are some of the popular hashtags used in these conversations. Brands should learn about this conversation by approaching it with honesty, sharing their perspectives, and always encouraging people to take steps to be better — no matter how small.



Creator Culture: We’re in the age of entrepreneurs who are self-taught, self-made, and can see the dawn of a new class of digital creators. Through Twitter, people are pursuing their passions, upskilling, inspiring each other, and forming communities around shared talents and interests. There’s been a 78% growth in conversations around content, creators, and the emerging creator economy. Creativity at Home (+48%), Aspiring Content Creators (+231%), and Content Promotion (+44%) are the top sub-trends in the creator culture conversations, and #ContentStrategies, #ArtistOnTwitter, #VideoOfTheDay, #Podcast are some of the popular hashtags used. Brands can champion creativity and empower creators by amplifying their voices — and by hiring them to represent these conversations to their consumers with authenticity.



Everyday Wonder: These thinkers and explorers share and connect with others on the service to talk about their beliefs, discuss theories on spirituality, and find solace in shared experiences. These conversations have grown by 76% and Astrology (+87%), Complexities of the Human Mind (+282%), as well as Exploring Spirituality (+75%) have emerged as dominant sub-trends. Some of the popular hashtags used are #Numerology, #Consciousness, #Spiritually,#Meditation. As conversations around spirituality grow, people are looking for ways to improve their mind-body connection. Consumers are seeking an escape, and brands can bring that sense of joy and wonder to conversations. Brands can dial up the ways, their new service or product can bring small moments of joy and positivity in people’s daily lives.



One Planet: With growing concerns about wellbeing, people have also become increasingly conscientious about the implications of their actions on the environment. One Planet conversations have risen by 80%, with Environment Urgency (+40%) and Inclusive Sustainability (+57%) being at the forefront of these conversations, and #ClimateChange, #GoGreen, and #SaveThePlanet being some of the prominent hashtags. Brands can lead the fight for a brighter future and host an open dialogue on how they’re making a difference — from eco-conscious innovation to corporate accountability.



Tech Life: Technology, digitization, automation – have simplified life for most of us and there’s now a growing consciousness about how technology can be made accessible and beneficial for all. Tech life conversations are driven by the sub-themes of Tech Communication (+111%), Smarter Living (+57%), and Tech for Good (+61%), and #DigitalIndia, #BigData, #ResponsibleTech, #TechForGood are some of the noteworthy hashtags. As the pandemic continues to keep people at home, conversations around technology and its impact on our lives are growing. Brands can help people envision and adapt to this by showing how their new products/services make lives easier.



My Identity: People are feeling more supported and celebrate living out loud. As notions of identity continue to broaden, people are coming together on Twitter to define and express who they are while encouraging others to do the same. Conversations around identity have increased by 84%, with Self Representation (+16%), Fandom (+114%), and Personal Ethics (+212%) being top sub-themes, and PrideMonth, #FanArmy, #EachForEqual are some of the hashtags driving these conversations. Brands can find meaningful ways to nurture and inspire different perspectives, putting peoples’ values at the center of everything they do.

To bring Twitter Trends to life, @TwitterMktgIN will be introducing an emoji-powered activation through which people can reply to a Tweet with the hashtag #TwitterTrends and an emoji to receive a unique insight about conversations on Twitter. These trends will enable brands to launch new products or services and connect with consumers through conversations that they care about.

