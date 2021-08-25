Dubai Tourism releases global campaign ft. Jessica Alba & Zac Efron

The campaign by Dubai Tourism is based on the pop culture appeal of romcoms; starring Zac Efron and Jessica Alba, the tale threads the narrative around two identical suitcases that end up with the wrong owners.

The film launched by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai Tourism, is the second installment as a part of its latest global campaign “Dubai Presents”, featuring Actors Jessica Alba and Zac Efron. Directed by Craig Gillespie and produced by Martha Davis, ‘Dubai: A Romance To Remember’ covers a number of well-known Dubai attractions.

Throughout ‘A Romance to Remember,’ Efron and Alba search for their misplaced bags, traveling through the city on two very different routes that are intended to meet paths.

The film invites couples to explore togetherness and love in Dubai. The ‘Dubai Presents’ campaign comprises a series of adverts that will be released over the coming months, helmed by Alba and Efron as they explore different experiences and destinations in the city. Dubai Presents will be distributed in 27 countries and 16 languages through various media.

Alba and Efron travel through the city in swapping itineraries in this film, which features lighthearted humor and magnificent photography. The trailer takes viewers to well-known Dubai attractions such as the historic Al Fahidi neighborhoods, quirky boutiques, and Creekside cafes in Al Seef, as well as the serene expanse of the desert and a traditional desert camp, supported by an orchestral film score, reminiscent of Anderson’s films.

