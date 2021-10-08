Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Flipkart, Netflix, & more

Here’s to another week of social media campaigns rolled out along with editorial pieces by Social Samosa.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features Flipkart’s Big Billion Days’ campaign, an in-depth feature on Amazon India’s storytelling legacy, brand creatives on the Facebook outage, and more.

Social Media Campaigns

Flipkart Seller Hub’s ‘Big Billion Days’ campaign celebrates the contribution of the seller community

As the country starts prepping up for the upcoming festive season, Flipkart is leaving no stone unturned in making ‘Big Billion Days’ a bigger hit putting the spotlight on the seller hub and its contribution in making it a grand success. Read more here.

Big Billion Days Dhamaal: Flipkart launches commerce content initiative this festive season

With Flipkart Big Billion Days Dhamaal, the e-commerce brand adds a commercial element to creative content, in an attempt to stand out in the clutter of festive sales and campaigns. Read more here

Netflix creates a Quora Promoted Answers campaign for Kota Factory 2

Many IIT aspirants refer to Quora to know about the nitty-gritty of the JEE exam, reaching out to this audience for Kota Factory 2, Netflix India collaborated with Quora, creating a Quora Promoted Answers campaign. Read more here.

Happydent extends its ‘Do Good’ narrative with the ‘Make A Dent’ campaign

Leveraging the narrative of ‘’Dikha Battissi, Kar Baat Achhi Si’, Happydent’s recent campaign expands the idea of making meaningful dents in daily life that can contribute towards a bigger change, with its ‘Make a Dent’ contest. Read more here.

Swiggy reimagines iconic Indian TV ads for new Instamart campaign

Conceptualized by Lowe Lintas, the Swiggy Instamart aims to evoke a sense of nostalgia for Swiggy’s express grocery delivery service with its latest TVCs. Read more here.

In-Depth Features

Expert Speak: Reels to Social Audio – The changing paradigms of content creations

From the days of blogging to 15-seconder videos, and now social audio – the definition of snackable content changes by the day. What does it mean to the different segments of the industry? We find out. Read more here.

Marketing News Publications: Global campaigns that reassert the value of journalism

With digital content increasingly colliding and merging with journalism, global news organizations have been asserting their importance and voice with major campaigns. We take a look at some of the communication tactics in place. Read more here.

Brand Saga: A tale for every occasion – Amazon India’s storytelling legacy

There are campaigns that speak about a brand and then there are stories that talk to the consumer in a language as simple as the human bond. Amazon India has been one of the pioneers in walking the talk and touching human strings since its inception through creative storytelling. We take a look at their saga. Read more here.

5 Audio Marketing Tips to break the clutter of festive marketing campaigns

According to statistics, on average, the Indian listener spends 2.5 hours per day on audio. Here’s how this festive season, brands can bolster their campaigns through audio marketing. Read more here.

Scroll Through

Facebook global outage sparks a Twitter party between brands

As Facebook services went down, brand creatives took center stage on Twitter and struck conversations to shoo away the Monday blues added on by the global Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp outage. Read more here.

Driving eCommerce through Twitter: The role of 280 characters in selling your sale

With the option to generate engagement and post-real-time deals, Twitter is a key element in the strategy behind marketing e-commerce sales. We take a look at how Flipkart & Amazon India are leveraging the platform. Read more here.

Global Samosa

Truth Initiative campaign strikes vape addiction with humor

The campaign by Truth Initiative aims to tackle the prominent issue of teenagers being addicted to tobacco and nicotine. With a fresh take, the organization addresses this issue with an amalgamation of humor and awareness. Read more here.

