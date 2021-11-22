Could Ranveer Singh ace as the living ‘Maharaja’ for Air India?

In an impromptu mid-air ‘toodling’ session, Karan Johar complemented Ranveer Singh’s outfit by calling him the ‘Maharaja’ of Air India and we couldn’t agree more. After endorsing several products as the brand ambassador, is it time for Singh to don the role of a living mascot?

Ranveer Singh and his tryst with antique fashion have always been under the spotlight. The actor is known for his unique sense of style and recently was caught looking like the evergreen mascot of Air India ‘Maharaja’ by none other than Karan Johar.

In one of his infamous ‘toodling’ video sessions mid-air, Johar couldn’t stop complimenting the red regal coat suit adorned by Ranveer Singh, designed by Sabyasachi. While the first thought was that of a ‘Red –Stop sign’, Johar went on to call him a reflection of the legacy mascot of Air India – Maharaja.

Although the typical turban and a tinch of yellow were missing from his ensemble, Singh’s outfit resembled the Maharaja mascot in its true style.

The iconic ‘Maharajah’ first made its appearance way back in 1946 in Air India when Bobby Kooka was Air India’s Commercial Director and Umesh Rao, an artist with J. Walter Thompson Ltd., Mumbai (now Wunderman Thompson) together created the Maharajah.

And since the Maharaja has been an apple of everyone’s eye as the mascot continues to get celebrated and honored till today. The memories have been intact where Air India seems incomplete without the Maharaja by its side. It’s no news that the mascot has played a pivotal role in strengthening Air India’s presence and brand identity across the globe. Its signature ‘Namaste’ has been welcoming passengers onboard for decades and continues to rule the list of brand world’s favorite mascots.

With Ranveer Singh being called the ‘Maharaja’ by Johar, it would be interesting to see it turning into a reality where the latter could be seen directing the former as a live ‘Maharaja’ of Air India in upcoming campaigns (Air India taking notes)?

