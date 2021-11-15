Harish Narayanan moves on from Myntra as CMO

In a recent development, Harish Narayanan has resigned as the Chief Marketing Officer of Myntra after two and a half years. The move comes after Amar Nagaram stepped down as CEO in October, 2021.

After serving Myntra as the Chief Marketing Officer for almost three years, Harsh Narayanan has decided to move on from the e-commerce marketplace. He will be with the company till December 2021; according to media reports, Narayanan is set to join an ed-tech startup soon.

At Myntra, he led three teams – Marketing, Brand Partnerships, Creative and Design and was responsible for driving the brand’s growth via all aspects of marketing: brand, digital/performance, content, social, loyalty, B2B, creative design, private brands marketing, et al.

Prior to joining Myntra, he led marketing roles for YouTube APAC, based in the Google Singapore office, both on the B2B side (driving scaled marketing for YouTube ads) and on the B2C side (leading brand marketing and subscriptions marketing for YouTube). Before that, he spent his formative years as a marketer in P&G as a Brand Manager on Gillette.

Along with Narayanan, Ramesh Bafna, Chief Financial Officer has put down his papers at Myntra and will be moving into an advisory role effective January 2022. In October 2021, the company announced the departure of Amar Nagaram as the CEO. Nandita Sinha will step in his shoes in Januray 2022.

