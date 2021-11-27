Social Media News Round-Up: Twitter introduces in-live videos, & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social Samosa brings you all the latest social media news, platform updates, and trends dominating the digital ecosystem. Social media news this week was dominated by Twitter adding the ability for in-live video streaming, Reddit introducing video creation tools, and more.

Twitter introduces Shopping in Live video streams



Twitter users will now have the ability to engage with shopping experiences as they watch a Livestream, check out different product ranges, and partake in live conversation. Read More here.

Reddit launches new video creation tools

Reddit is introducing more functionalities and video creation tools from Dubsmash to the platform, as a part of its acquisition, to enable users to interact through video with dynamic content. Read more here.

Clubhouse partners with HackerOne to host it’s bug bounty program

Clubhouse rolls out a bug bounty program in an effort to provide an additional layer of protection for their community. The program will offer its in-house security team continuous testing support from a diverse pool of talent. Read more here.

Snap Map adds an extra layer of personalization for netizens

Snap Map is debuting with two original layers namely: Memories and explore. The feature lets you transform into a personalized worldview that can bring you closer to places you care most about. A trip to the memory lane or a revisit to your favorite Snapchat Memories pegged to the places they happened, anything is possible. Read more here.



Nextdoor sets out stall as the anti-metaverse

Nextdoor is showcasing the merits of being a safer, gentler alternative to Facebook. Read more here.

Facebook Eases Social Issues Ads Policy to Allow Product-Focused Ads to Run Without a Disclaimer

Facebook has announced an update to its social issues ad policy that will essentially reduce the stringency of its social issues qualifiers, ensuring more ads can run without the ‘paid for by’ disclaimer notice. Read more here.

Comments